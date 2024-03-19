Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Pollard puts himself in danger from Amit

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Pollard desperate to find evidence on Amit to prove he’s bad news to Jai. But is he putting himself in danger from a killer?

Meanwhile, Tom continues to track Belle’s every move as his controlling gets worse. Will she realise what her husband is really like?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Tom tracks Belle

As Tom ups his attempts to stay in control of Belle, he installs a tracking app on her phone. It means he’s keeping her under constant surveillance and she has no idea.

2. Pollard tries to get evidence against Amit

Pollard is rattled when Amit warns him to keep his nose out of his business. However, not deterred, Pollard is determined to keep digging and find the evidence he needs against Amit.

Vinny manages to get Amit’s keys and gives them to Eric so he can see what evidence can be found. Pollard sneaks in and is shaken when he walks past the spot where Rishi died. He then starts rifling through Amit’s files for a killer clue.

But Amit is getting suspicious over Vinny’s strange conversation and also his missing keys. He twigs something is going on and storms off. Vinny desperately tries to call Pollard, but he doesn’t hear his phone ringing until it’s too late…

3. Pollard in danger

Laying his cards on the table, Pollard tells Jai his suspicions over Amit. He begs Jai to believe he is telling the truth.

However, Jai just dismisses him with an air of pity in his tone. Pollard is utterly defeated, but is he in danger from Amit? Will he be next on Amit’s kill list?

4. The guys rally Paddy

Paddy is feeling down over his relationship with Mandy lying in tatters. Liam steps in to convince him not to let Mandy go without a fight.

Marlon also persuades Paddy to do all he can to get Mandy back, and Tom encourages him to sweep her off her feet. With food for thought, what will Paddy do?

5. Paddy proposes

Meanwhile, Amelia tries to cheer Mandy up at the salon and gives her a makeover. Although Paddy appears ready to win her back, he soon walks off again, causing confusion.

Mandy is soon all dressed up looking gorgeous and glam. Paddy makes his way down the street, also dressed to impress.

Is it time for their fairy tale when Paddy gets down on one knee? Will Mandy accept and will it be second time lucky for these two?

More Emmerdale spoilers

6. Claudette destroys Amy’s wedding dreams

Amy and Matty are excited after settling on the Village Hall as their wedding venue. However, Claudette’s reaction to Matty being trans puts a dampener on things. Soon, she insists as the hall is Church property, Amy and Matty are forbidden from getting married there. Her hurtful comments leave Matty wanting to scale things down, which disappoints Amy.

7. Ruby builds bridges

Nate and Ruby get into a slanging match outside the shop. Nicky is shocked, especially when Ruby appears totally unbothered by the encounter.

Caleb soon finds out what’s happened and demands an explanation from Ruby, fearful she’s alienated his family even further. Nicky sticks up for his mum, not wanting another row between his parents.

Nicky advises Ruby to apologise to Nate to try and get back in Caleb’s good books. Nate accepts her apology and they begin to bond over their shared hurt at what Tracy and Caleb did. But Nate makes it very clear to Caleb he is a long way from being forgiven himself.

8. Tracy kisses Nate

Drunk and down-in-the-dumps Tracy kisses Nate. But he quickly rejects her. Does she want him back or was this a mistake?

9. Liam confronts Aaron

Liam confronts Aaron over lying about the gene test results to Chas. Aaron isn’t impressed with the interference and things are tense between the pair.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

