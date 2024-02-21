Emmerdale: So WAS Rishi murdered by Amit? Killer ‘confession’ explored

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, February 20), saw a huge twist air in which Amit showed his true colours regarding Rishi Sharma’s death.

After Suni’s birthday party, Amit met up with a mystery guy in the car and acted rather sinisterly.

But, did Amit just confess to murdering Rishi? He seemed rather pleased about his brother’s death…

Amit seemed to relish in his brother’s death (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amit Sharma’s sinister side uncovered

Viewers will know that Rishi Sharma died last year after falling down the stairs on Jai’s wedding day.

Amit then revealed that he was in fact there at the moment of Rishi’s death, although he promised that he had nothing to do with his untimely passing.

Last night though, Amit turned up at Suni’s birthday party and handed his sons his will. In it, it revealed that they would both be given the HOP after his death.

Later on, Jai started to come round to the idea of taking Amit’s olive branch. However, little did he know was that Amit wasn’t the Mr. Nice Guy that he wanted Jai to believe him to be.

Meeting up with someone in the car, Amit then mentioned Rishi’s death and how it was good that he was able to take his inheritance.

This made it sound like Rishi’s death had worked in his favour… almost as if it was planned.

Emmerdale fans are confused over last night’s reveal (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans confused over huge Amit twist

With Amit seeming to be pleased about Rishi’s death, fans are now baffled as to what this means.

They’re now all wondering if last night’s scenes imply that Amit DID kill Rishi… could his death have been an inheritance job?

One Emmerdale viewer wondered: “Did Amit actually kill Rishi then?”

🤯did Amit kill Rishi for an inheritance?

seriously?

Another fan asked: “Did Amit kill Rishi for inheritance? Seriously? WOW.”

A third Emmerdale viewer finished: “Did Amit kill Rishi?!”

Rishi died last summer… (Credit: ITV)

Was Rishi’s death really a tragic accident?

Poor Rishi died last summer after having an argument with Jai. However, last night’s twist saw Amit speak about Rishi’s death in a careless manner.

Did Amit kill Rishi? Did he hire the guy in the car to kill him instead? Did he off his brother to get his hands on his inheritance?

