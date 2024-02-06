Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby reveals Tracy and Caleb’s affair at the wedding

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed Ruby Miligan throwing the whole Dingle family into disarray when she reveals the truth about Caleb’s affair with Tracy.

And she does it in style when she interrupts Belle and Tom’s wedding reception to share the news!

Read on to find out the whole dramatic story in Emmerdale spoilers.

Caleb and Tracy exchange words, watched by Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Ruby’s watching and waiting

Tracy’s trying to put her affair with Caleb behind her, so when she sees him out with ex-wife Ruby, she tries to be nonchalant, but really she’s hurt.

Meanwhile, Ruby’s desperate to get back with Caleb, and even asks son Nicky for some advice about how best to win over his dad.

But she knows what’s been going on and she’s not the sort of person to stay quiet with such juicy gossip at her fingertips!

Ruby wants advice from Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Trouble maker

Intent on causing trouble, Ruby starts making a plan. She keeps tight-lipped about what she’s up to, though. Not even sharing with beloved son, Nicky. It’s clear nothing’s going to stop her taking revenge!

Ruby watches as Caleb talks to Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Belle and Tom’s wedding day in Emmerdale spoilers!

As Belle and Tom walk down the aisle, the Dingle clan gather to celebrate.

But Ruby’s not in the mood for festivities!

She arrives at the wedding reception and deliberately creates an awkward atmosphere from the start.

Ruby wants revenge! (Credit: ITV)

Causing a scene

Waiting for the perfect moment, Ruby interrupts the wedding celebration. She makes an announcement, but unlike the rest of the speeches, Ruby’s chat isn’t about toasting the bride and groom.

Instead, she tells the shocked guests that she knows what’s been going on.

She announces that Tracy and Caleb have been having an affair!

Oh dear!

Ruby waits for the perfect moment to make her announcement to the guests! (Credit: ITV)

How will everyone react to the revelation? Can the Dingles ever forgive Caleb? Or will he be thrown out for good?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!