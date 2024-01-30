Emmerdale welcomed Beth Cordingly as Ruby Fox-Miligan to the Dales last week and Caleb’s estranged wife certainly made her mark on village life. And actress Beth has revealed she has a real-life connection to the soap.

Her partner, Ian Kelsey, is none other than the actor who played ex-Emmerdale heartthrob Dave Glover.

Beth has now opened up about their romance and how he reacted to her Emmerdale news.

Ian is an Emmerdale alumni (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Beth Cordingly ‘very much in love’

Beth and Ian first met 20 years ago, but both married other people and lost touch. When they reconnected in 2021, they got together and have been loved-up ever since.

“I am very in love with Ian and very happy,” Beth told The Mirror. “I think it really does work him being an actor too. He has been so fantastic.”

When Beth was offered the part of Ruby in Emmerdale, she asked Ian for advice. And, he was all for it.

“Ian was really supportive and wanted me to do it, which is lovely,” she confessed.

Beth is settling in as Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Travel woes

As they live in the south of England and Emmerdale is set and filmed in Leeds, it means a lot of time away from home. It also means a very long commute, which Beth has admitted on Instagram hasn’t always been easy.

Last week she wrote: “Genuinely haven’t had a SINGLE train ‘journey’ to or from Leeds since December that hasn’t been a disaster! This time… the brakes aren’t working so we are all waiting for another train. On Sunday…it took five trains and a bus! All I want to do is get back to see my loved ones FOR a rare 24 HOURS!!!!!! Why is that so mad???”

However, she revealed Ian completely understands the struggle.

“There is that thing as an actor where you are always taken away from home. But he totally gets it,” Beth said. “He knows a lot of the crew and cast and so it’s lovely to be able to share what I’ve been up to, knowing he understands. That’s important when you are away and he is always keen to find out how filming has gone each day.

“We are both very supportive of each other’s careers which is important when it is such a competitive industry,” she added.

Beth and Ian, who also played Vinny Ashford in Coronation Street, a dodgy business associate of Pat Phelan, who ended up one of the serial killer’s victims, enjoy motorcycling together.

Last year they went on an adventure around Normandy. They documented their travels in a video on YouTube.

Ruby’s already causing trouble – we love it! (Credit: ITV)

Ruby in Emmerdale

Ruby is definitely here to cause trouble in Emmerdale! She was first seen getting passionate with Caleb on the sofa – only to be interrupted by Nate Robinson who thought Caleb was having an affair with Tracy.

Of course viewers know Caleb is actually sleeping with Tracy and next week Ruby is set to turn detective to find out who Tracy’s secret lover is.

When Tracy dumps Nate, he ends up staying with Caleb – awkward. And Ruby wants to help. But will she discover the truth about who Tracy’s been seeing behind her husband’s back? And will she make Tracy pay?

