Beth Cordingly joins Emmerdale as Caleb’s wife Ruby

Emmerdale has announced that former star of The Bill and Family Affairs Beth Cordingly is joining the show as Caleb Milligan‘s wife, Ruby.

Beth Cordingly started her career on television playing troubled teenager Sara Warrington in Family Affairs. She then went on to play PC Kerry Young in The Bill.

But now she’s heading north to play Ruby Fox-Milligan in Emmerdale!

Beth Cordingly will be playing Caleb’s ex-wife Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Ruby is Caleb’s ex-wife

Ruby will appear on our screens in January and it sounds like she’ll be causing trouble right from the start.

She’s Nicky’s mum and Caleb’s ex and she is described a being “fiery, confident, unpredictable and a fiercely devoted mum”.

Hmm, sounds a bit like Caleb’s nemesis Kim Tate to us!

We’re looking forward to seeing Caleb and Ruby together!

Ticking timebomb

Emmerdale insiders say that Ruby is a “ticking time bomb” who’d destroy Caleb and his new-found family rather than see him happy.

Currently Caleb’s playing with fire having a steamy affair with nephew Nate’s wife, Tracy. And he’s also meddling in the relationship between Amit and his son Suni, too. Not to mention rebuilding his own relationship with son Nicky.

There’s a lot of places where Beth could cause problems for Caleb!

“I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale,” said Beth. “It’s an enormous privilege and Ruby is a dream role. She’s a firecracker and a troublemaker and I think people will love her or hate her, and I can’t wait to get stuck in with this fabulous cast.”

Producer Kate Brooks added: “Ruby is an absolute force of nature who sweeps through the village with scores to settle. Fiercely loyal to her family, Ruby will do anything and everything to protect her loved ones. Her relationship with Caleb is infused with intense passion that manifests itself as the ultimate volatile relationship.

“Ruby is a character who pulls no punches and always makes an impression.We’re delighted to welcome Beth to the show and we’re sure she’ll make a wonderful addition to the village.”

Beth played PC Kerry Young in The Bill (Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

Where do you recognise Beth Cordingly from?

Since her early days on television, Beth has appeared in all sorts of shows including Casualty, Doctors, and Merlin. She also played Shirley Carter’s prison cellmate in EastEnders, and she’s an experienced theatre actress.

Beth is in a relationship with former Emmerdale star Ian Kelsey, who played Kim Tate’s lover Dave Glover.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

