Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate bursts in to catch Tracy and Caleb together

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Nate is on a mission to prove Tracy is cheating with Caleb. But as he bursts in on Caleb getting down and dirty, will he catch them in the act?

Meanwhile, Aaron and Cain are still at war. When Aaron goes a step too far, a brutal fight breaks out – but will they both survive?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Caleb is shocked at Nate’s intrusion (Credit: ITV)

Nate catches Tracy and Caleb

After growing suspicious over Tracy and Caleb last night, Nate was upset when Tracy didn’t come home for the romantic lunch he prepared. Viewers know she was with Caleb and now Nate is starting to suspect the same.

Nate shared his suspicions with Belle, who was unsure he was on the right track. He then went looking for evidence and saw lots of deleted messages between Tracy and Caleb on her phone.

Furious, tonight Nate is determined to catch them together. He knows Caleb has a woman in his house and storms in to get the final proof he needs that his uncle and his wife are cheating.

But what will he find when he bursts in in a rage? Has Tracy been caught out?

Would Aaron be better off gone? (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Aaron fight in Emmerdale spoilers

It’s been brewing for a while, but tonight when Aaron steals Cain’s own car their feud boils over. The family are worried about how Cain will react, but seemingly Aaron is not.

The police however, are on to Aaron when they spot he doesn’t have any licence plates. They take him in for questioning about the recent car thefts plaguing the area. The evidence is stacking up, but will Aaron be charged?

When he’s released, Aaron disrespects Cain once again and that’s it – Cain snaps and the pair have a violent fight in the garage.

Cain gets the upper hand and puts Aaron down, but when he has the opportunity to end it, will he finally rid the Dingles of Aaron for good?

Will Rhona let Ivy go? (Credit: ITV)

Gus returns

Rhona is desperate as she knows Gus is coming back for Ivy. She even consults Ethan about whether she can get custody.

Meanwhile, Marlon and Mary are looking after Ivy when Gus arrives. They’re shocked as they had no idea he was coming.

When Rhona returns home to find Gus there, she realises she has some explaining to do. But can she get Marlon to understand why she lied about being in contact with Gus?

Gabby betrays her family to make a quick buck (Credit: ITV)

Jai left fuming in Emmerdale spoilers

Gabby breaks the news to Jai that Amit has bought into The Hide. Jai is beside himself with anger. Can Gabby get him to calm down? Or has she gone one step too far this time?

