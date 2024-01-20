Emmerdale spoilers: Nate plots to catch Caleb and Tracy together

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Tracy and Caleb’s steamy affair continuing, despite suspicious Nate being on to them!

When Nate finds more evidence to confirm his worst fears, he heads off to confront his cheating wife.

Will he catch Tracy and Caleb together? Read on to find out the whole story in Emmerdale spoilers.

Nate’s suspicious about what wife Tracy’s been up to, so he takes his chance to look through her phone (Credit: ITV)

Suspicious mind!

Moira thinks Caleb and Tracy are over, but of course the viewers know their sleazy affair has ramped up again and they can’t keep their hands off one another.

In fact, Tracy’s spending so much time with Caleb, that husband Nate‘s starting to feel neglected.

And that feeling leads to him starting to be suspicious about what his wife is up to.

Will Nate catch them in the act? (Credit: ITV)

Sharing worries

With his concerns weighing on his mind, Nate chats to Belle about what’s going on and offloads all his relationship woes. He decides to treat Tracy to a romantic lunch.

But later, when Tracy completely misses their romantic rendezvous, Nate’s even more suspicious. And when he bumps into Belle, he confesses he’s convinced there’s something going on with Tracy and Caleb.

Nate is determined to confirm his suspicions (Credit: ITV)

Looking for evidence

When Nate’s paranoia gets the better of him, he gets hold of Tracy’s phone and rifles through it.

What will he find? Well, not very much actually, but he does manage to see some deleted messages between Tracy and Caleb and that’s enough to confirm his suspicions.

Will Nate find what he’s looking for? (Credit: ITV)

Caught in the act?

Convinced that he’s right and that Caleb and Tracy are having an affair, Nate marches off, determined to catch the cheating pair in the act.

He’s followed by a frantic Moira and Nicky, who of course know the truth about what’s been going on.

As Nate bursts into the house in a rage, he catches Caleb in a compromising position… But will Nate catch Tracy out?

Moira follows Nate into the house. What will they find? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

