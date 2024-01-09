Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tracy plans to end her marriage to Nate amid Caleb affair

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, January 9), Tracy chats to Moira and reveals that she wants to tell Nate the truth about her affair with Caleb.

Moira worries when she realises that Tracy intends on ending her marriage to Nate.

But, will Tracy actually go through with telling Nate the truth about Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tracy wants to be honest (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy plans to tell Nate the truth

Caleb sits in on Tracy’s meeting with Gabby at The Hide, believing that he has a right to as her investor.

However, Gabby then decides that she wants nothing to do with Tracy’s forest nursery business.

Confiding in Moira about her business worries, Tracy is advised to give Caleb his money back and then see if he still backs the business idea.

Tracy then suggests telling Nate the truth about her affair with Caleb so that everything is out in the open, but Moira warns her that this could cost her their marriage.

However, Moira is stunned when she realises that Tracy wants to end her marriage to Nate. But, will she go through with it?

Mack is relieved but Charity feels differently (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity struggles

Viewers will know that Charity recently shot and killed Chloe’s dad, Harry, after he kidnapped Mack.

In order to save Mack’s life, she grabbed the gun and the trigger went off, killing Harry instantly.

Tonight, DS Jones arrives with some news for Charity. Harry’s death has been officially confirmed as accidental.

Mack is delighted to hear this news, breathing a huge sigh of relief as it means that Charity is off the hook.

However, Charity can’t help but feel differently as she struggles with what she did. Despite battling with the weight of Harry’s death, Charity tries to hide her true upset from her loved ones. But, will they realise that Charity is having a difficult time processing things? Can they support her?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!