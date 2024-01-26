Caleb’s wife Ruby’s entrance scene completely baffles Emmerdale fans: ‘Where did she come from?’

Yesterday’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, January 25) saw Caleb’s wife, Ruby, make her first appearance in the village.

She could be seen enjoying an intimate moment with Caleb on his sofa before Nate burst in.

Emmerdale fans have now been left rather confused over Ruby’s initial soap scenes.

Nate burst in on Ruby and Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nate burst in on Ruby and Caleb

Last night, Nate voiced his concerns to Belle that Tracy might’ve been cheating on him with Caleb.

He had found some deleted text messages between the pair and worried that Tracy was having an affair.

Nate then asked Nicky if he could have the keys for Caleb’s place, before bursting in.

Expecting to find Caleb and Tracy getting it on, Nate was stunned to see Caleb with another woman.

He’d been sleeping with his wife, Ruby, on the sofa. Nate then felt awful and pretended that he’d turned up to look for his missing wallet.

Ruby just randomly appeared on screen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans confused over random Ruby arrival

Caleb had been seeing Tracy behind Nate’s back one second before getting hot and steamy with his estranged wife the next.

Now, Emmerdale fans are baffled as to where Ruby came from. Caleb previously revealed that he had nothing to do with Ruby anymore and that they were very much over. This certainly is not the case now though!

One fan exclaimed: “[Bleep?!] Where [bleep] did Caleb’s wife spring from? [Bleep] I really hope this doesn’t stop Nate thinking that Tracy & Caleb are having an affair & trying to catch them out!”

Another person wondered: “So was Caleb seeing them both at the same time? Or just got back with his wife in that moment?”

A third person wondered: “So where did she come from? Caleb was bonking Tracy earlier, totally unbelievable [bleep.]”

Caleb’s seeing Ruby AND Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Will Ruby cause trouble for Tracy?

So Caleb’s not as over his wife as viewers were made to believe, with this bound to make Tracy jealous.

But, will Caleb continue to see Tracy despite this? And, will Nate continue to be suspicious of Tracy?

