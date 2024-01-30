Emmerdale: Cain and Ruby to have an affair, a new fan theory predicts

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, January 29), Ruby was introduced properly to Caleb’s family as Cain returned home from hospital.

Ruby had a chat with Moira and shared that Caleb had been rather worried that Cain wouldn’t pull through.

Emmerdale fans have now picked up on some possible chemistry between Ruby and Cain.

Emmerdale: Ruby joined the Dingles at the Woolpack

Ruby’s been in the village less than a week and she’s already been thrown into all of the Dingle family’s drama.

Yesterday, she mentioned that she’s only staying in the village for a few more days whilst she and Caleb finalise their divorce plans.

However, this didn’t stop her from wanting to get involved in all of the latest village drama before she goes.

At first, Ruby shared her concern for Cain as she saw him enter the Woolpack after his stay in hospital. She mentioned that Caleb hasn’t stopped talking about him.

Cain then confessed that Caleb had never mentioned her once. She then went inside and listened to Chas reveal her cancer diagnosis to her family, offering to get her some private healthcare.

Emmerdale fan theory: Cain and Ruby to get it on?

The Dingle clan do love a good affair, don’t they? One fan theory reckons that another one is soon on the way in the form of Cain and Ruby.

A fan has spotted a possible spark between the two characters already and has suggested that Cain will soon cheat on Moira with Ruby.

Can spot the chemistry between Cain and Ruby a mile off. Another Dingle affair #emmerdale — Angie (@arngelar) January 29, 2024

The fan theory reads: “Can spot the chemistry between Cain and Ruby a mile off. Another Dingle affair.”

A second fan agreed and shared: “I thought I saw some chemistry between Cain and Ruby.”

Will Cain cheat on Moira with Ruby?

There’s already one affair underway in the Dingle family – that’s Caleb’s affair with Tracy.

However, in the world of soap, we shouldn’t rule out a second affair. But, could Cain really cheat on Moira? Will Ruby whisk him away from his wife?

