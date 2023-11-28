Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Tracy and Caleb’s affair continues

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week can reveal that the affair between Caleb Miligan and Tracy Metcalfe continues. But, as Nate begins to grow suspicious, will the pair be caught in the act?

Elsewhere, Rhona is conflicted in wanting to spend time with Gus and the baby. Can Marlon and mum Rhona talk her around?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie pressures Matty, Victoria and Jacob come to a momentous decision, and Lydia seeks advice from Kim. Read our Emmerdale spoilers in full below.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Tracy and Caleb’s affair continues

As the week begins, Tracy and Caleb are interrupted in the throes of passion by a shocked Nicky. How will he react when he catches them at it?

The next day, Tracy is excited as she browses a lingerie website on her phone. She is left feeling guilty when Nate comes home and compliments her.

Later in the week, Tracy goes to lock the door to the shop, so she can enjoy some time alone with Caleb. Suddenly, Sam bursts in – ruining the moment. But, back at home, Tracy melts when a Nate woos her – her naughty package in hand. The pair head upstairs.

Meanwhile, Caleb contemplates whether she should text Tracy or not. When she and Nate arrive at the pub, looking loved-up, Tracy tries to avoid Caleb’s eye.

Later, Caleb manipulates Nate into giving him some time alone with Tracy. He then tries to find out why she hasn’t replied to his message.

Learning that Nate is planning a little afternoon delight with Tracy, Caleb invents a job for him to do instead…

With Nate gone, Caleb and Tracy give in to the the heat of passion.

However, they are interrupted when Nate makes a surprise return to the Mill. What will he find?

Can Caleb and Tracy explain their way out of trouble… or does Nate have them sussed?

2. Rhona’s holding the baby as Marlon and Mary start to worry

Waiting at the Hospital, Rhona watches Gus as he walks out into the car park.

At home, Rhona’s strange behaviour arouses Marlon and Mary‘s suspicions.

Mary is shocked when she learns that Rhona has secretly been seeing Ivy at the hospital. Later, Rhona sneaks into the Hospital, trying to get to Ivy. She quickly tries to hide when Gus arrives… but he soon catches her and Mary in the act.

At home, Rhona crumbles under Marlon’s questioning. A sharp glare from Mary forces her to admit that she’s been seeing Ivy. The next day, guilty Rhona plans to take supplies round to Gus.

Later, Rhona and an Mary knock on Gus’s front door. Exhausted, stressed-out Gus is not happy to see them.

However, Rhona wastes no time when Gus relents and agrees to their help. When he falls asleep Rhona takes the opportunity to cradle sleeping Ivy. Gus is furious when he wakes up, demanding that they leave..

3. Mack turns the screws

At the pub garden, Matty feels pressured when Mackenzie asks him outright if Amy knows where Reuben is. What will he say?

4. Victoria and Jacob struggle with their secret

Victoria is unable to stay away from Jacob. He’s thrilled when he convinces her that that things will be easier if they tell the village about their secret. Will she go along with his plan?

5. Lydia seeks counsel from Kim

With Lydia still struggling with the many unanswered questions over Craig’s death, she confides in Kim. But will Kim tell her the truth?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

