Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Marlon finally tells Rhona the truth. She storms off to confront Gus, but when Lucy goes into labour, things take a turn…

Also, Mack is determined to stop Charity from leaving, but will he finally dump Chloe?

And, Bernice has got herself into a lot of trouble. What’s really going on? And how will Nicola deal with it?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Rhona stunned by the truth

Marlon has been struggling keeping Gus’s secret. It soon becomes too much and Marlon blurts out to a horrified Rhona that Gus and Lucy stole her embryos and Lucy is now pregnant.

Marlon explains he saw them at the hospital and confronted them. He feels awful as Rhona struggles to process the news.

2. Rhona takes action

Still struggling with her shock, Rhona goes to see Ethan for some legal advice on her situation. Ethan tells her it would be a long and difficult legal battle with Gus and Lucy.

3. Rhona confronts Gus

Marlon and Mary convince Rhona she should talk to Gus, so she calls him and arranges to meet. But when he doesn’t show, she heads to his house and is stunned to see him trying to make a getaway with packed suitcases.

Rhona confronts him, but is stopped in her tracks when heavily pregnant Lucy walks out. Back in the village Marlon and Mary are worried about Rhona, who is locked in an emotional discussion with Lucy.

But things soon take a distressing turn when Lucy doubles over in pain. She goes into labour and her waters have broken. Rhona finds herself driving them to the hospital, but will she let them keep the baby?

4. Charity plans to leave

Charity and Mack are struggling to keep their distance, so she decides to go to Scotland to see Debbie. Mack is devastated when he hears she’s leaving.

He lies down in front of her car to stop her going! The couple finally confess their true love to each other. They decide to properly get back together and he promises to tell Chloe it’s over.

5. Chloe collapses

Mackenzie knows he has to break Chloe’s heart, but is resolved to do so. He tries to dump Chloe, but she collapses unconscious in the kitchen before he has the chance.

Charity watches her get taken away in an ambulance unsure as to whether Mack has ended things or not.

Mack later promises he’ll always be there for Chloe if she collapses again, but his guilt is clear. Will he finally find the courage to be honest with her about where his heart lies?

6. Bernice rips off her loved ones

Jimmy is shocked and angry when their belongings are seized due to a fraudulent £20k debt. It’s clear Bernice is the culprit, but Nicola doesn’t want to report her sister. Nicola is, however, determined to find Bernice, who has gone into hiding. What’s really going on?

Meanwhile, Bob worries for his future at the B&B after discovering Bernice hasn’t paid their suppliers. Can he get himself out of this mess?

7. Bernice tries to flee

Bernice is hiding in Brook Cottage with only Cathy knowing her whereabouts. Desperately not wanting to go to prison, Bernice decides to run away. But when she tries to make a getaway, Nicola blocks her escape. Will Bernice face the music and own up to what she’s done?

8. Aaron and Billy at war

Aaron and Billy argue after a playground fall for one of the kids as the drama continues to build between them. It’s clear these two will never be friends.

When Dawn finds out about the confrontation, she demands the truth from Billy. But soon her mind is elsewhere, while tensions between Aaron and Billy continue to rise.

Angry Aaron later goads Billy again and Will is forced to break them up. Can these two find a way to live in the same village?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

