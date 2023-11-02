Emmerdale fans furious as Marlon keeps huge baby bombshell from Rhona: ‘Marlon has to tell Rhona’

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, November 1), Marlon gave his alibi to the Dingles as he revisited the night of Craig’s death.

He told everyone that he’d been discharged as a patient from the hospital after attending an appointment.

Emmerdale fans have now been left furious after Marlon kept a huge baby bombshell from Rhona, complaining: ‘Marlon has to tell Rhona.’

Marlon bumped into Gus at the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Marlon is keeping a secret from Rhona

In the Woolpack, Marlon told everyone his alibi for the night that Craig was killed.

He told the Dingles the good news that he had been discharged as a patient from the hospital following his progress since his stroke.

However, viewers soon found out that Marlon wasn’t being entirely honest about what had really happened.

In a flashback scene, Marlon was seen bumping into Gus and his wife Lucy at the hospital.

Lucy was pregnant, with Marlon soon jumping to conclusions thinking that Rhona had given them consent to use her embryos without telling him.

Gus then admitted that he’d forged Rhona’s consent and that she didn’t actually know anything about it.

Back at home, Marlon failed to tell Rhona about his run in with Gus and kept Lucy’s pregnancy a secret.

Fans are begging Marlon to tell Rhona the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans furious as Marlon keeps baby secret

Emmerdale fans have been left furious after seeing Marlon keep this huge baby bombshell from Rhona.

As Gus and Lucy have used Rhona’s embryos without permission, fans are noting that Rhona has a right to know. Marlon needs to tell her the truth.

One fan wrote: “Marlon better tell Rhona the truth. It will come out then his marriage is over because that’s a huge lie.”

Another viewer demanded: “Marlon has to tell Rhona, what a horrible storyline though. Poor Rhona.”

A third person exclaimed: “Marlon got to tell Rhona about her ex! Gus is horrible! Rhona is going to be furious, those are her embryos! Rhona is the biological mother. Marlon must tell Rhona the truth!”

Will Marlon tell Rhona? (Credit: ITV)

Will Marlon tell Rhona the truth?

After finding out about Lucy’s pregnancy, Marlon failed to tell Rhona the truth.

But, this is a huge secret to keep. So, how long can Marlon keep it for? Will Marlon tell Rhona about Gus and Lucy’s baby bombshell? How will she react?

