Emmerdale spoilers as April risks everything to stop Ray and Celia, while Robert’s life hangs by a thread

Emmerdale spoilers reveal April takes a huge gamble in a desperate bid to bring Ray and Celia down once and for all. But with the odds stacked against her, is she about to make a devastating mistake?

Elsewhere, time is running out for Robert Sugden. John’s deadly plan is moving forward at speed, and with Kev helpless to intervene, the danger has never felt more real. Is anyone going to realise the truth before it’s too late?

Here’s everything you need to know from Emmerdale spoilers for Tuesday December 30.

April plans to act, but will she be able to help? (Credit: ITV)

1. April makes a daring move to free Bear

Knowing this could be her only chance, April teams up with Dylan to try and rescue Bear. When Ray is distracted by a brick being thrown through Laurel’s window, April seizes the moment and sneaks into the farm.

What she finds leaves her shaken to the core. Bear is being held with the other forced workers, and the conditions he’s living in are truly shocking.

But freeing him may not be as simple as she hoped. Bear’s loyalty to Ray runs deep – so deep that April is left questioning whether he even wants to escape. Can she get through to him in time, or is this rescue mission doomed from the start?

John is plotting (Credit: ITV)

2. John moves ahead with his terrifying plan to kill Robert in Emmerdale spoilers

Kev is still trapped and completely at John’s mercy, and he’s running out of ways to stop what’s coming. He desperately tries to convince John to abandon his plan, warning that innocent people could get hurt. But John won’t listen – he’s convinced this is the only way forward.

Twisting the knife further, John tells Kev he overheard Robert vowing to make sure Kev ends up back in prison. It’s a cruel blow, and it seals John’s resolve.

While Robert and Aaron continue to fear Kev, they remain oblivious to the real threat lurking far closer to home. As John plants an IED beneath Robert’s car, the question is chillingly simple: is this finally the moment Robert’s luck runs out?

Charity wants to make things up to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

3. Charity hatches a risky plan

With Sarah heartbroken about missing her chance at a winter wedding – and upset that she and Jacob won’t be married before the baby arrives – Charity decides to take matters into her own hands.

Determined to fix things, she secretly plans a surprise wedding for the young couple. But with so many secrets already bubbling away, will Charity’s scheme bring joy… or cause even more chaos?

4. Kerry fears Jai could destroy everything in Emmerdale spoilers

Kerry and Pollard are on edge after Jai discovers the truth about their financial arrangement – and after being firmly rejected by Kerry. With Jai feeling humiliated and angry, the pair worry he could blow the whole thing wide open by going to the authorities.

Is Jai about to exact his revenge, or will he keep quiet for now?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

