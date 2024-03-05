Emmerdale: Rhona and Gus baby storyline needs to end, fans demand

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, March 4), Rhona realised that Gus had betrayed her and was still trying to stop her from seeing Ivy.

She was stunned when she turned up at Gus’ house and realised that his house was still on the market.

Emmerdale fans have now well and truly had enough of this storyline and want it to be over with.

Rhona found Gus’ house still on the market (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona rumbled Gus’ deceit

Recently, Rhona and Gus agreed to compromise and make a deal with each other so that neither of them got into trouble. Gus didn’t want to go down for stealing Rhona’s embryos and Rhona didn’t want to get in trouble for the kidnapping of Ivy.

Gus promised to let Rhona co-parent Ivy and also to take his house off the market in exchange for Rhona telling a lie to the police. He wanted her to blame the embryo theft on his late wife Lucy.

Rhona was so desperate to be a part of Ivy’s life and thought that Gus was telling the truth.

However, when she turned up at Gus’ house she was furious to discover that he’d lied to her. The house was still for sale.

She then realised that he was using her and would just up and leave with Ivy once she’d lied for him.

Fans have had enough (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg for end to Rhona and Gus feud

With Gus lying to Rhona about wanting to strike a deal with her, fans have been left livid as it looks as though the storyline is set to continue.

They’ve now taken to social media to demand that the soap ends the storyline. They’re not impressed by its continuation.

One Emmerdale fan asked: “Who else is pig sick of the Rhona/Gus/IVF story?”

Another person said: “This Rhona and Gus storyline is terrible, so it’s bound to run for over a year.”

A final viewer concluded: “How much more of this [bleep] Rhona/Gus/Ivy storyline do we have to suffer?”

Gus and Rhona are ready to go to court (Credit: ITV)

Is the Rhona and Gus storyline near its end?

With Rhona and Gus both unable to work things out between them, the storyline will soon see them go to court in a bid to win their case.

Rhona’s ready to plead not guilty. But, which side will the court take? Who will come out on top?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!