ITV has once again cancelled Emmerdale this week and it won’t be airing on ITVX either. Thursday’s episode is the one affected and fans are not happy, especially after that Robert episode tonight.

Football, rubgy and other special shows often affect the soaps, but which is it tonight? We’ve got you covered here so you know when Emmerdale is off and when it’s back again this week.

Paddy is worried sick about Bear on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale airing tomorrow night?

Emmerdale will not be airing tomorrow night (Thursday November 13) and there will be no early morning release on ITVX either.

It is because of football. England’s men are taking on Serbia in a European qualifier which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Emmerdale will return to ITV and ITVX on Friday November 14.

It is especially annoying for fans who are cross at having to wait a whole extra day to see the fallout after tonight’s revelations about Robert and Kev.

“No ep tomorrow either. I hate football, cos why are they making us sacrifice our already limited hour eps?” raged one on social media.

Another lashed out: “I hope whoever is watching the football enjoys their day tomorrow because I WILL NOT.”

“The way there isnt an ep tomorrow is criminal,” sighed one more.

Things have really got to upset Kev (Credit: ITV)

Kev’s sent spiralling in Emmerdale on Friday

So now we know everything about Robert’s time in prison, and we know Kev’s secrets, on Friday we will see Kev spiralling. Robert and Kev have yet to find out the extent of each other’s lies, so has this time come? And how will Kev react?

Elsewhere, Paddy is worried over Bear and when Matty takes Isaac and Eve for a walk things get stranger. They play a game of bear hunt, but across the field Eve spots actual Bear.

Matty is apologetic to Paddy for confusing her with the game, but neither of them have any idea Eve has really een her grandpa. Will they realise she’s not wrong and work out Bear’s true whereabouts?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!