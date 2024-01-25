Nate in Emmerdale has finally realised all isn’t well in his marriage. And he’s even edging closer to the truth about wife Tracy and his uncle Caleb.

Fans, who have long been fed-up with the Tracy and Caleb affair saga are relieved to say the least that it looks likely to be coming to an end.

But this is Soapland, of course, will it really be that simple?

Nate’s attempts at being romantic didn’t end well (Credit: ITV)

Nate suspects Tracy and Caleb in Emmerdale

Last night (Wednesday January 24) Nate decided to try and put some spark back into his marriage. Realising things were’t quite right with Tracy, he prepared a romantic lunch, lit some candles and left her a message to come home.

Only, she was happily bunking up with Caleb at the time and didn’t get the message.

When she returned home she was apologetic as Nate told her he was trying to make more time for them. He then took responsibility for the mix up saying he should have checked she was free first.

She suggested she got the following day off so they could spend time together, but a visibly upset Nate told her not to worry. He then asked if they were okay.

Tracy told him: “Yeah, course we are, why wouldn’t we be?”

He responded that things felt ‘off’ between them. They hardly see each other, she’s always a million miles away and he wanted to know what he was doing wrong.

Tracy reassured him before making a quick exit. And Nate was clearly not appeased as he confided in Belle he thought his marriage was in trouble. He then told her he thought something was going on between Tracy and Caleb.

Although Belle talked him down and insisted Tracy would never do that, later Nate decided to check her phone for incriminating messages. And he found multiple deleted texts between his wife and Caleb.

Has he finally caught on to what’s been going on right under his nose?

Nate’s suspicions were seemingly confirmed by the deleted messages (Credit: ITV)

Fans breathe a sigh of relief

Fans of the soap were relieved to say the least that finally Nate is on to the truth.

“Thank god Nate has found out!” said one.

Another added: “Ah, Nate the penny has finally dropped.”

“Oooo Nate knows everything now he has evidence on her phone. Things are getting good,” said one more.

Someone else said: “I’m sick to death of Tracy and Caleb and it’s looking like Nate’s finally on to them TF!”

Has Nate caught them out? (Credit: ITV)

Does Nate confront them in Emmerdale?

So with Nate finally suspecting his wife is up to no good, he wants the truth.

Tonight (Thursday January 25) Nate is determined to find the final bit of proof he needs to out his wife’s affair: catching her in the act.

In a complete rage, he storms over to Caleb’s house, knowing he’s inside with someone.

Sure enough, Caleb is engaged in a passionate clinch on the sofa and there are wine glasses on the side.

Nate bursts in in a complete rage ready to catch his wife and his uncle together. But is all as it seems? And how will Caleb explain himself this time?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

