Emmerdale: Mary and Suzy potential romance divides fans

Fans of Emmerdale have been left debating the possibility of a romance between Mary Goskirk and Suzy Merton on the soap… just as Vanessa Woodfield returned to the village.

Mary and Suzy have grown closer together in recent weeks, lending credence to the theory that a romance could be on the cards for the pair.

However, matters are sure to be complicated by Suzy’s former lover Vanessa, who has recently returned to town.

Suzy and Mary are good friends… but is there more on the cards?

Mary, Suzy and Vanessa in village love triangle?

These recent events have led some to theorise that the soap is setting up a love triangle between Suzy, Mary and Vanessa.

But is this what fans want? While some are happy to see a potential new romance for unlucky-in-love Mary, others have declared this to be a terrible match.

Mary hasn’t had the best luck in love (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans debate romance between Mary and Suzy

Writing on X as scenes between Mary, Suzy and Vanessa aired, a number of viewers found themselves debating whether Mary and Suzy would be well-suited as a couple.

“Mary and Suzy give me the actual ick – just no,” begged one viewer.

“Not Mary and Suzy please,” said another.

“Are they really going to put Mary and Suzy together?” asked a third fan, incredulously.

Is there more than a spark between Mary and Suzy? (Credit: ITV)

However, others felt that Mary and Suzy share a sizzling chemistry, and would be well-matched together.

“Sorry Vanessa, but Suzy and Mary make a better match,” a fourth fan wrote.

“I NEED a Mary and Suzy kiss COME ON,” begged a fifth.

“The chemistry was RIGHT THERE for Mary and Suzy….Suzy and Vanessa give friendship vibes,” added another.

Where do you stand on Mary and Suzy? A match made in heaven… or a terrible idea?

