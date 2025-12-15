Emmerdale follow-up: As Marlon finally turned to the police, Celia’s empire is starting to crumble

Emmerdale has finally got the police involved in Ray and Celia’s operation. But as it turns out, they actually can’t do anything until they have solid evidence. So, Marlon and his family just have to keep waiting.

It’s been a horrendous few months in Emmerdale as Ray and Celia managed to manipulate and abuse so many different situations. But when Marlon and Rhona got involved, we all hoped that would be the end of it. Unfortunately, Marlon hasn’t lived up to his Dingle name.

But tonight, Dylan spoke to the police, and Marlon thought he would come clean. And while he wanted to, April managed to talk him out of it right beforehand. However, Celia may have another issue on her hands in Emmerdale – Moira Dingle.

April didn’t want to leave Dylan (Credit: ITV)

Did Dylan tell the police everything?

Dylan woke up and was determined to tell the police everything. But April warned him that it wasn’t a good idea as Ray was not only right out, but had upped his threats by a lot.

Unfortunately, everyone was counting on him actually telling the police what he knew. And so, when DS Carter arrived, Marlon hoped it would be the end of it all. However, Dylan listened to April’s plea and decided against telling the police anything. Instead, he claimed he couldn’t remember a thing!

When DS Carter told Marlon there was nothing else they could do, Marlon finally opened up on what was going on. She confirmed that Ray and Celia are in their sights, but that they don’t have enough evidence to charge them at the minute. And if they brought them in, they would be out within 24 hours and things would definitely get worse then.

Marlon begged her to help his family, telling her that they are being extorted by Ray. But DS Carter pleaded with him to be patient.

So, with Marlon feeling like he is truly alone, Ray and Celia get the upper-hand in Emmerdale once again. But that could all change when Moira finds out Celia isn’t who she thought she was.

Celia is about to be rumbled by Moira (Credit: ITV)

Moira is about to turn on Celia in Emmerdale

Over the last few months, Celia has been working to take Moira down as her cover to all the crimes she has been committing. From illegal business deals to literally burying a body on her land.

And for a while, Moira was just going along with everything Celia proposed. She truly believed she was a friend and a solid business partner. But all of that is about to disappear as the truth comes out.

In Emmerdale spoilers for this week, Moira gets curious about a business deal she made with Celia. And when she looks into it deeper, she realises Celia has been forging her signature on invoices for huge amounts of turkeys.

Absolutely furious, Moira confronts Celia in the Woolpack. Celia tries to cover and manages to make herself look the victim after Moira gives her a well deserved slap.

So, while Moira doesn’t even know the true extent of Celia’s crimes, she could be the one to help bring it all down. Another bit of proof that Marlon should have told her and Cain what was going on!

