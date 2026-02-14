Emmerdale has produced many real-life couples that have seen romance blossom behind the scenes at ITV’s long-running soap.

While some relationships have been short-lived, others have led to marriages, families and decades-long partnerships.

Here’s a look at some of the real-life couples whose stories began thanks to the Dales…

Emmerdale real-life couples – the happy ever afters

Chris and Lesley are happy even though she has now left the soap (Credit: MCPIX/Shutterstock)

Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop

Veteran actor Chris Chittell, who has played Eric Pollard since 1986, found love with co-star Lesley Dunlop after she joined the show in 2008.

The pair married in June 2016 in Cornwall and have blended their families from previous marriages. Despite working together, they’ve said they try not to talk about work once they get home – though their characters’ on/off romance has likely tested that rule.

Chilhood sweethearts Zoe and Jeff (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry

Fan favourite Jeff Hordley has been with wife Zoe Henry since their drama school days.

The couple met while training and married in 2003. They share two children and live in Yorkshire, where they enjoy gardening and growing their own produce. Despite both working on the soap for years, their characters rarely share scenes.

Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter

Former Amy Wyatt star Chelsea Halfpenny is engaged to fellow actor James Baxter.

Chelsea originated the role before it was later taken over by Natalie Ann Jamieson. The couple went public in 2018, got engaged in 2021 and welcomed their first child in 2024.

Joanne and Dominic were not a couple on-screen (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Dominic Brunt and Joanne Mitchell

Dominic Brunt, who has played Paddy since 1997, is married to actor Joanne Mitchell. The pair met while training at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and married in 2003.

Joanne has appeared in multiple roles on the soap over the years. Her first role was as DS Karen Barnborough, who investigated Zoe Tate’s rape allegation against Scott Windsor in 2003. Three years on, Joanne played Midwife Yeo and this was followed up by two stints as CAFCASS officer, Susan Davies.

But fans will probably remember her best as Liv’s mum, Sandra Flaherty, who she played intermittently from 2016 to 2022.

Simon had a brief role on Emmerdale during which he met Fiona (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton are a real-life couple who met on Emmerdale

Former Priya Sharma star Fiona Wade met husband Simon Cotton when he appeared briefly on the show in 2017.

They got engaged in 2018 and married the following year in a Bahá’í ceremony.

Max Parker and Kris Mochrie

Max Parker and Kris Mochrie met through the show, despite playing brothers on screen.

They began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in 2022 after Max proposed.

Laura and Mark now share two children (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Laura Norton and Mark Jordon

Laura Norton and Mark Jordon met on set in 2015 and have since welcomed two children.

Mark is also known for appearing in Heartbeat, while Laura is best known for playing Kerry Wyatt.

Michelle and Kate also share two children (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks

Michelle Hardwick is married to TV producer Kate Brooks, who has worked on Coronation Street.

They went public with their relationship in 2017, married at Graceland and now share two children.

Emmerdale real-life couples: The nearly made its

Matthew and Charley are no longer together (Credit: Shutterstock)

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden were once one of the soap’s best-known real-life couples.

They got together in 2007 and went on to have three children. In 2018 they surprised friends and family by turning a birthday party into a secret wedding, with co-star Lucy Pargeter acting as bridesmaid.

They announced their separation in 2023 but remain focused on co-parenting.

Real-life Emmerdale couple Natalie J Robb and Johnny McPherson

Natalie J Robb and Johnny McPherson struck up a relationship after working together on a charity trip in 2019.

They moved in together during lockdown and kept their romance private before going public in 2020. The pair later split but have remained on good terms.

