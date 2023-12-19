Emmerdale: Harry needs to kill Mack off, fans beg

Fans of Emmerdale have been begging the soap to kill off Mack Boyd as he found himself on the receiving end of gangster Harry’s wrath last night.

Last night’s episode of the soap (which aired on Monday, December 18) saw love rat Mack kidnapped by Chloe’s dodgy dad, Damon ‘Harry’ Harris. Bound, blindfolded and gagged in a remote warehouse, Mack found himself in a perilous situation.

Mack found himself in a sticky situation (Credit: ITV)

Mack kidnapped as Chloe’s dad enacts his revenge

After arguing with Charity, Mack stormed out of the house. He was then nabbed by Harry who is keeping him tied up in a remote warehouse. Can Mack escape before Harry inflicts more grievous harm upon his daughter’s man?

Is this the end for Mack? The fans certainly hope so (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg Harry to ‘kill Mack off’

As the cliffhanger aired, fans of the show took to social media to share their hopes that this might be the end of Mack.

“I really hope Harry does all of us a favour and kills Mack,” said one fan.

“Oh please don’t hurt Mack…..said no one,” another joked.

“Oh look what the useless Producers are giving us for Christmas, another shoot out, this one set in a factory & not one of Moria’s endless barns.. Does anyone actually care about Mack, Chloe… thought not. Yes give us a good Christmas and kill them all,” begged a third fan.

Yessssseesss Mack tied up for a year we all pray they then find bits of his body eaten away by something unimaginable #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/bxrfur7WjX — just a ‍ ☃️ (@TweetPeepGhost) December 18, 2023

“Yessssssssss Mack tied up for a year, we all pray they then find bits of his body eaten away by something unimaginable,” a fourth fantasised.

Do you hope Harry does away with Mack for good?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Harry kill Mack? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!