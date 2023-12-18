Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack is kidnapped

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, December 18), Mack falls out with Charity and tells her that he’s going out for a bit.

However, he soon finds himself tied up to a chair, blindfolded and gagged in an abandoned factory.

But, who has kidnapped Mack and what do they want from him in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mack’s not in someone’s good books (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack’s tied up and gagged

Charity and Mack have an argument tonight and end up falling out, with Mack telling Charity that he’s heading out for a bit to calm down.

However, his plans soon change when he’s kidnapped and is tied up, gagged and blindfolded in an abandoned warehouse.

With Charity believing that Mack’s still in a mood with her, she has no idea that he’s actually in serious trouble.

But, who wants to harm Mack? Can he escape before things turn even more sinister? And, can Charity work out that something’s up before it’s too late?

Charles defends Chas (Credit: ITV)

Aaron and Charles clash

Aaron and Chas still aren’t seeing eye to eye and their relationship is becoming more tense by the minute.

In the Woolpack, Aaron makes some harsh remarks towards Chas as Charles picks up on what’s going on.

Charles then defends Chas and asks Aaron to be respectful towards his mother, firing Aaron up even more.

As Aaron turns his attention away from Chas and onto Charles, things get physically violent between the two men.

But, who will come out on top? And, can Charles talk some sense into Aaron and change his behaviour?

Claudette offers Amelia money (Credit: ITV)

Claudette helps Amelia out

Seeing Amelia upset over Dan’s change of prisons, Claudette offers her money tonight so that she can visit her father.

Amelia is grateful for Claudette’s kind gesture. But, will she accept the help given to her?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!