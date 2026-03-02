Emmerdale follow-up: Bear ‘leaves’ village as Paddy faces fresh Ray murder suspicion

The long-running Bear storyline took another dramatic turn in Emmerdale tonight.

Bear seemingly left the village and Paddy landed himself back in serious trouble.

After weeks of turmoil following Ray’s murder, viewers finally saw a moment of hope. But by the end of the episode, it was clear the drama is far from over.

Paddy found Bear at Anya’s grave (Credit: ITV)

Bear leaves Emmerdale – but is it permanent?

Bear has insisted to police that he acted alone in Ray’s death, protecting Paddy and Dylan by keeping their involvement secret.

However, that isn’t the full truth.

Still reeling from his violent outburst and his attack on Jacob, Bear had gone missing after fleeing the hospital. Paddy, alongside the police, searched through the night to find him.

DS Walsh made it clear that once located, Bear would be sent back to prison for breaching his bail conditions.

Determined to help his dad, Paddy found Bear at Anya’s grave. Instead of handing him over, he offered him another option — professional help at a mental health facility.

In an emotional moment, Bear agreed.

As Paddy dropped him off, he promised to visit. But Bear insisted this was something he needed to face alone.

With Bear now out of the village, fans are questioning whether this marks the end for actor Joshua Richards. At present, there are no reports suggesting he has left the show permanently — though soap exits are often kept tightly under wraps.

Emmerdale followup (Credit: ITV)

Paddy back under suspicion in Emmerdale

But Bear’s departure wasn’t the only shock.

When DS Walsh visited the vets to speak to Paddy, she noticed something suspicious — rope in the back office.

After discreetly taking a photo, she later made a call instructing colleagues to bring Paddy back in for questioning.

Flashbacks then reminded viewers that rope had been used in the van during the Ray murder cover-up. The implication was clear: Paddy had played a part in hiding what happened.

With spoilers staying tight-lipped on what happens next, it looks like this storyline is far from finished.

And as Paddy finds himself firmly back in the frame, things could be about to get even worse.

