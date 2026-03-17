Emmerdale fans sure DS Walsh is hiding a sinister secret identity

Emmerdale viewers are growing increasingly suspicious of DS Walsh as she continues to focus her investigation on Moira, Bear, Paddy and Dylan.

While she pushes hard to secure convictions, many are questioning why the real villains have seemingly escaped her attention.

And now, fans think they may have worked out exactly what is going on.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

DS Walsh is determined to get Moira sent down (Credit: ITV)

DS Walsh wants Moira to be guilty in Emmerdale

Despite conflicting evidence, DS Walsh remains convinced that Moira is responsible for all of Celia and Ray’s crimes. There is certainly material that points in her direction. Anya’s body was wrapped in a blanket carrying Moira’s DNA, both Anya and Celia were discovered buried on her land, and Moira had business dealings with Celia. There are also the ID documents planted at her home by Robert.

However, there are clear gaps in the case. Anya died from an untreated infection, Moira’s fingerprints would not be on the documents, and it seems unlikely she would bury bodies on her own land. April, Dylan and Bear could all support her version of events if they were asked.

Even so, Walsh appears determined to press ahead, leaving many convinced this is more than just standard police work.

Bear undergoes questioning in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

And now Bear is under pressure too

Attention has now turned firmly to Bear, and viewers have watched as he has been repeatedly pushed during questioning.

Despite clearly struggling and only recently leaving a secure mental health unit, Walsh continues to interrogate him, presenting her own version of events and piling on the pressure.

Earlier this week, Bear snapped and falsely claimed he killed Ray deliberately. He insisted he acted alone to protect Paddy and said he would do it again.

That moment has had serious consequences. His manslaughter charge has now been upgraded to murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. In Tuesday’s episode (March 17), Walsh also moves closer to charging Paddy and Dylan.

She has long been intent on treating them as accessories and appears determined to see them behind bars.

Yet when it comes to investigating Ray and Celia’s wider crimes, there has been far less urgency. Efforts to track down other victims who could back up Bear and Moira’s accounts have been notably absent, with the focus remaining on blaming those at the centre of the current case.

Walsh has pushed Bear to the limits (Credit: ITV)

Fans question DS Walsh’s motives

Viewers have been quick to pick up on Walsh’s approach, with many convinced her focus on Moira in particular goes beyond the evidence.

“Anyone else have the feeling that THAT copper is only interested in pinning everything on Moira? She isn’t interested in anyone else. WHY??” asked one fan on social media.

Others shared similar thoughts: “Why is [bleep] detective completely going after Moira??” and, “Walsh is so obnoxiously dead-set on pinning everything on Moira. So annoying to watch.”

Could Joe Tate be involved in this too? (Credit: ITV)

Is DS Walsh working for Joe Tate in Emmerdale?

Some fans believe they have an explanation. A growing theory suggests Walsh could be corrupt and working for Joe Tate.

“Why is this detective so fixated on Moira?” one viewer questioned before adding: “I think she’s working for Joe, what else could it be?”

Another agreed: “She is dead set on Moira, could Joe be paying her, dirty copper?”

A third added: “They have DS Walsh acting like some 1950’s bent cop that’s trying to fit up someone for her crooked boss.”

There is also speculation she could be linked to Graham, given his past need for police help when faking his own death.

Did Walsh know Ray and Celia? (Credit: ITV)

Could DS Walsh be connected to Ray and Celia?

Another theory doing the rounds suggests Walsh could have a personal connection to Ray or Celia.

“I think she is Ray’s mum or a relative,” one fan suggested.

Others wondered if she could have been close to Celia or even involved in the operation. “She’s in on it,” claimed one viewer, while another suggested she could be linked to the drugs storyline more broadly.

Fans have long suspected there is a bigger figure behind the operation still to be revealed. Earlier this month, some were convinced it could be Dr Todd.

For now, the questions around DS Walsh continue to build. Whether she is corrupt, connected, or simply determined to secure a conviction at any cost, it is clear viewers are not convinced by her methods.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!