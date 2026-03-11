Emmerdale fans spot surprising resemblance between Isaac Dingle and another character

Isaac Dingle has quickly become a firm favourite with Emmerdale viewers, often stealing the spotlight whenever he appears on screen. So fans were delighted to see him back in Tuesday night’s episode (March 10).

But while many viewers were busy praising the youngster’s performance, others were distracted by something else entirely. Quite a few fans noticed what they think is a striking resemblance between Isaac and another familiar face in the village.

Naturally, it sparked one big question. Are they actually related?

Isaac stole the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Isaac Dingle steals the show in Emmerdale

Isaac’s return began with a sweet moment at home as he washed up with his brother Kyle. The pair bickered in classic sibling style, which gave viewers plenty to smile about.

When Isaac was then told it was time to head to school, he quickly joked that he would do anything to avoid housework.

Later, Isaac and Kyle turned up at the pub to find the entire Dingle clan gathered together. Instantly suspicious, Isaac asked the question: “Has someone died?”

Cain then took the boys into the back room where he shared some difficult news, revealing his cancer diagnosis. Both young actors delivered emotional performances, but Isaac’s reaction particularly tugged at viewers’ heartstrings when he asked whether cancer was scary and said he wanted his mum.

Cain and his boys broke our hearts (Credit: ITV)

Isaac looks like another cast member

While viewers praised Isaac’s adorable appearance and strong acting, many also noticed something else. Several fans pointed out that the youngster appears to look very similar to Joe Tate.

“Is he related to Joe Tate because he looks like him,” one person asked on our Facebook page.

“So he does,” another agreed, while a third added: “I thought the same.”

Someone else wrote: “He looks like Joe Tate in the face.”

Others had different suggestions about who Isaac resembles. One viewer commented: “He reminds me of Prince Louis,” while another said: “Looks like a young Andy Sugden.”

Joe and Isaac look similar! (Credit: ITV)

So, is Isaac Dingle related to Joe Tate in Emmerdale in real life?

Isaac Dingle is currently eight years old. The character was born on October 2, 2017, meaning he will celebrate his ninth birthday later this year.

Over the years the role has been played by several actors. When Isaac was a baby he was portrayed by Harvey Brook, Elias Walker and Bobby Dunsmuir.

Bobby now continues in the role as Isaac grows up on screen. The young actor turned eight in July 2024, making him slightly older than his character.

Joe Tate, meanwhile, is played by Ned Porteous. Despite the similarities fans have spotted, Bobby and Ned are not related in real life. They simply happen to share a rather similar look.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

