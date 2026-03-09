Emmerdale follow-up: Exactly when Cain tells his family his cancer news as Moira begs him to put his health first

Viewers of Emmerdale were left heartbroken tonight as Cain Dingle finally revealed the devastating truth about his cancer diagnosis to Moira Dingle.

The emotional instalment featured the longest-ever scene shared between the couple. After keeping his diagnosis to himself for weeks, Cain finally opened up to Moira – and she quickly urged him to stop keeping the secret from the rest of the family.

But as the Dingles prepare to learn the truth, when exactly do they find out – and how do they react?

What happened in Emmerdale tonight?

Tonight’s episode took a slightly different approach once again, with the storytelling focusing entirely on Cain as he struggled with everything happening around him.

The episode followed him as he faced mounting pressure from his family, ongoing blackmail from Joe Tate and worrying developments with his health.

Earlier in the episode, Cain tried to stand firm and told Joe he wasn’t handing over the farm. But Joe quickly reminded him he still has footage of Cain stealing his car – leaving Cain with very little room to fight back.

However, it was the second half of the episode that really captured viewers’ attention. Cain headed to the prison to see Moira and finally admitted just how serious his cancer diagnosis is – and what he may need to go through in order to recover.

Moira was left devastated by the news. And the shocks didn’t end there when Cain also confessed that Joe has been blackmailing him over the farm. While Cain insisted he wouldn’t give it up without a fight, Moira begged him to focus on his health and tell the rest of the family what’s going on.

With Moira’s words clearly weighing on his mind, Cain soon realises he can’t keep the truth hidden any longer.

Cain tells his family his cancer news

Although Cain has never wanted sympathy from anyone, he soon realises Moira is right.

According to Emmerdale spoilers for tomorrow (Tuesday March 10), he gathers the Dingle clan together at the house and prepares himself to reveal the truth about his diagnosis.

The family are left stunned by the news and immediately want to rally around him and offer their support.

Later, the family gather at The Woolpack to show Cain just how much he means to them. During the emotional moment, Sam Dingle gives a heartfelt speech about Cain’s importance to the family, leaving him overwhelmed. Struggling with the attention, Cain eventually makes an excuse and steps outside.

But the difficult conversations aren’t over yet. Cain also decides that Kyle Winchester and Isaac Dingle deserve to know the truth too. The head of the Dingle family heads to the back room to have what could be one of the toughest discussions he’s ever faced with his children.

Meanwhile, events are also unfolding elsewhere. Moira summons Kim Tate to the prison – and whatever she has to say looks set to leave Kim with a big surprise.

