Emmerdale fans devastated for Mary as Suzy kisses Vanessa: ‘They have way more chemistry’

Fans of Emmerdale will know that Vanessa and Suzy rekindled their romance during last night’s episode of the soap (Tuesday, March 5).

At the Woolpack karaoke night, Vanessa took to the mic and successfully wooed her ex girlfriend.

Emmerdale viewers have now taken to social media to share their upset for Mary following on from the kiss.

Mary’s heart was broken (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mary watched Suzy and Vanessa kiss

Last night, Gail held a karaoke night in the Woolpack and became the first person to pick up the mic.

Suzy was next up, quickly being followed by Mandy. Gail was having a great time, but it was clear that the likes of Amy and Matty weren’t too keen on the event.

When it was Vanessa’s turn to have a sing song, Suzy couldn’t help but watch on with a huge smile on her face.

With Ness successfully wooing her, it wasn’t long before Suzy and her ex shared a kiss.

Mary, having a secret crush on Suzy, watched this happen and rushed off with tears in her eyes.

Fans want Mary and Suzy to get together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans devastated as they support Mary amid heartbreak

After watching Suzy obliviously break Mary’s heart by rekindling things with Vanessa, fans have now shared their support for Mary on social media.

They’re routing for Mary and Suzy to get together over Suzy and Vanessa, noting that they have more chemistry together.

One fan commented: “Mary and Suzy actually have chemistry. Why would you involve Vanessa in this?”

mary and suzy actually have chemistry why would you involve vanessa in this 😭 #emmerdale — lucy (@lucynotdacus) March 5, 2024

I was looking forward to Mary & Suzy, they had promise. I had a feeling that Vanessa rocking up was going to ruin it and so it proves to be. 😒 #emmerdale — Danny Miller Fansite (@DannyMFansite) March 5, 2024

Suzy has way more chemistry with Mary than Vanessa. Gail needs to do some matchmaking. — Denise Pennington (@Penningt1Denise) March 6, 2024

Another person shared: “I was looking forward to Mary & Suzy, they had promise. I had a feeling that Vanessa rocking up was going to ruin it and so it proves to be.”

A third viewer suggested: “Suzy has way more chemistry with Mary than Vanessa. Gail needs to do some matchmaking.”

Mary has feelings for Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Will Mary be lucky in love?

Mary’s friendship with Suzy has seen her develop some hidden, romantic feelings for her.

However, Suzy has no idea that Mary feels this way. Will Mary make her aware of her feelings? Or, will she continue to stand back and watch her continue where she left off with Vanessa?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

