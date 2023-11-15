Emmerdale fans brand Bernice exit ‘basic’ as she departs in a taxi

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, November 14), Bernice bid an emotional farewell to her loved ones as she left the village.

After being exposed for her fraud, Bernice handed over her share of the B&B and departed from the Dales.

Emmerdale fans have now been left disappointed by Bernice’s unimaginative exit.

Emmerdale: Bernice has left the village for Portugal

In the latest instalment of Emmerdale, Bernice made a deal with Nicola.

Nicola agreed to not ring the police about the fraud as long as Bernice handed over her half of the B&B to her.

With Bernice accepting, Nicola then agreed to take in Bernice’s huge debts.

Rodney rushed to defend Bernice but Bernice knew what she had to do to make things somewhat bearable between her and her sister.

She then announced that she would be leaving the village and was heading to Portugal to start afresh.

She couldn’t stand to stick around and watch Nicola own the B&B and said her goodbyes before jumping into a taxi.

Emmerdale fans slam Bernice’s ‘shocking’ soap departure

Emmerdale viewers have now complained about Bernice’s exit storyline, seeing her depart in a taxi. They’re now blaming the soap for giving Bernice such ‘basic’ and boring last scenes.

One fan wrote: “Such a basic exit storyline for Bernice what is this? BTEC school for story-liners united!!! This show is screaming out for some experienced staff!!”

A second viewer exclaimed: “Bernice!! What an absolute shocking and cringing exit! Thank [bleep] it’s over!!”

A third person added: “Bernice exit storyline really feels like a last minute rush job.”

Will Bernice be back in the future?

Samantha Giles’ Bernice has left and comeback more times than a boomerang. But, has she finally made a permanent exit from the soap?

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Samantha Giles admitted: “If you are a creative person you have to feel you can spread your wings too and paint a different picture each day, rather than just the same painting day after day.”

As she leaves to ‘spread her wings,’ it is uncertain whether she’ll make another return to the soap in the future.

