Emmerdale: Ethan in revenge plot as Aaron feud begins, show fan predicts

One Emmerdale fan has predicted that a cruel revenge twist may be in store for Aaron Dingle as he made an enemy of the Anderson family this week.

Since returning to the village, Aaron has become spiteful and nasty; lashing out at family and former friends alike.

And it’s been mum Chas who has largely been on the receiving end of Aaron’s nastiness. However, a third party becomes involved tonight (Friday, November 15) as Charles takes note of Aaron’s disrespect towards his mother.

Charles is shocked by Aaron’s attitude towards his mother (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron lashes out at Charles and Ethan Anderson

When Charles advises Aaron that he should mind how he speaks to his mum, Aaron snaps back. Further Emmerdale spoilers for next week have suggested that Aaron’s feud with the Andersons will continue – as Aaron tries to seduce Ethan in an attempt to get back at Charles.

But could Aaron be biting off more than he can chew in getting on the wrong side of Charles and Ethan Anderson?

Aaron’s vendetta continues next week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan predicts cruel revenge twist as Ethan hits back at Aaron

Writing on Twitter (now X), one Emmerdale fan shared his theory as to where this story could be headed.

“What if… a jilted Ethan gets his revenge on Aaron by scuppering Robert Sugden’s chances of an early release. Rogue Ethan’s origin story? Enemies to lovers story for Ethan and Aaron?” the fan asked.

“I would hate it. But it makes sense for the show if Robert isn’t returning,” they continued.

What if… A jilted Ethan gets his revenge on Aaron by scuppering Robert Sugden’s chances of an early release. Aaron: “rogue Ethan’s origin story? Enemies to lovers story for Ethan & Aaron? I would hate it. But it makes sense for the show if Ryan isn’t returning. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/kNXix2Nidc — Sulagna (@maitra_sulagna) December 15, 2023

“Or even better, he succeeds in getting Robert’s release and brings him back to Emmerdale as revenge. Of course, it will backfire and #Robron will gives us our forever after,” another fan replied, in the comments below.

This follows continued fan speculation that Robert Sugden might return to Emmerdale. The writers have confirmed that the door remains open for his return, but his future in the soap is far from certain.

With Robert’s return to the soap in question, could the writers choose to keep him in prison as Ethan enacts his revenge?

