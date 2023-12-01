Emmerdale: David leaves the village without Theo as fans ask: ‘Did you forget something?’

Fans of Emmerdale were left feeling confused following last night’s episode of the soap, in which David Metcalfe made his sad exit from the village. David departed after learning that step son Jacob has been sleeping with his ex, Victoria.

He also learned that dad Pollard had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s – a secret which had been kept from him until this week. Amid a series of heartbreaking revelations, David made the decision to leave the village.

However, some viewers noticed that David appeared to have forgotten something – namely his son, Theo.

David packed his things and left the village last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans confused as David appears to leave without Theo

Writing on Twitter (now X) as the episode aired last night (Thursday, November 30), Emmerdale fans shared their confusion, with many wondering where Theo was among all this.

“Emmerdale forgot again that David also has a son. Who the hell is looking after Theo while he rushes off out of the village like a coward,” said one fan.

“So David leaves Emmerdale without his other son, Theo?” said another.

“Tracy far too busy chasing her new husband’s uncle to actually bother saying goodbye to ex-husband David presumably yea? Also did he forget something or rather someone? Where exactly was his son? Theo?” a third asked.

“Did David just leave without Theo?” commented a fourth.

Theo’s mother is Maya Stepney (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who is Theo’s mother anyway?

One of the most infamous villains in Emmerdale history, Maya Stepney is the mother of David’s son, Theo. First appearing on the soap in 2018, Maya and David quickly hit it off.

However, teacher Maya groomed 15-year-old student Jacob. Their abusive relationship carried on for months before being discovered by Leyla, Priya and Tracy.

Tracy stood trial for sending inappropriate messages to a minor in 2019, and sentenced to a year in prison. After she left, it was revealed that she had bore David’s child, leaving baby Theo outside David’s house on Christmas Day.

