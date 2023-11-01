Craig in Emmerdale is dead and fans have been speculating over who killed him. However, as Lydia focuses her investigation on the Dingle family, viewers at home aren’t so sure any of them are guilty.

In fact, many are convinced that it’s someone else altogether that dealt the deathly blow: his PA, Ruth.

It’s not the first time Ruth has come to fans’ attention after they believed she was the key to bringing him down. Although she defended her boss, she definitely looked uncomfortable and like she knew more than she was letting on. So, did wronged Ruth lash out?

Lydia is convinced one of the Dingles did it – but is she wrong? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: The Dingle Court continues

The saga of the Dingle Court has been continuing all week with Lydia grilling her family over who killed Craig. She knew they all hated him after he raped her, but she hadn’t wanted him dead. It’s become clear that everyone is hiding something – though many of their secrets aren’t to do with Craig at all.

Sam and Cain admitted to kidnapping him and tying him up, but insisted the last time they saw him Craig was alive.

Belle’s alibi saw her nowhere near Craig. In fact she was being proposed to. But when she said no, Tom got angry and lashed out, pushing her aggressively to the floor.

Charity and Chas were drinking together in the back room of the Woolpack, with Charity confessing she wants Mack back.

Caleb and Nate were both with Tracy – although what Nate doesn’t know is that Tracy and Caleb were locked in a passionate snog!

Meanwhile Vinny and Aaron were together and arguing as Aaron demanded Vinny pay him every penny he inherited from Liv.

Mandy and Marlon are the only two whose alibis have yet to be established. But it’s clear they are each hiding something huge. Mandy is emotional, but why? And Marlon leaves out a big piece of info when talking to his family – but what?

Fans think she knows something (Credit: ITV)

Who killed Craig in Emmerdale?

As Lydia continues to insist one of the Dingles must have killed Craig, fans are sure it wasn’t a Dingle at all. In fact, they think it was Craig’s PA, Ruth.

Earlier this month, when Sam confronted Craig over raping Lydia, Ruth watched on. Craig made out the sex was consensual and even asked Ruth if he’d ever done anything to hurt her. She looked uncomfortable but sided with Craig.

Lydia then vowed to get the evidence she needed to get justice against Craig. Lydia then had to run off due to feeling sick as Craig continued to deny raping her.

Fans at the time were convinced Ruth knew something. One fan wrote: “I think Ruth is lying for Craig, could be a victim too.” A second viewer exclaimed: “Ruth…! I bet Craig has assaulted her.”

A third fan agreed and said: “Ruth looks petrified of Craig. I think he made a move on her as well.”

Could Ruth help Lydia get justice? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Did Ruth kill Craig?

Fans are now convinced Ruth had something to do with Craig’s death. Writing on Soap Daily’s Facebook page, multiple users declared: “The secretary!” in response to being asked who did it.

Others said: “It was his PA,” and: “Definitely think the secretary had something to do with it.”

Over on X, others agreed: “I don’t think it was any of the Dingles, I think it was Craig’s PA Ruth.”

“Honestly I think all of them were involved in some way in the lead up to his death – but I bet none of the Dingles were the actual killer! My money is still on RUTH,” said another.

Someone else added: “No Dingle killed Craig I’m going with Ruth the secretary.”

Samson Dingle – who is not present at the Dingle Court – is also another favourite name being bandied about. And when Sam reveals there’s more to his version of events than he’s letting on, are we about to find out that is the case? Is Sam stepping up to protect his son?

