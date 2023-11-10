Emmerdale: Aaron is annoying fans so much they want Kim’s horse to kill him

Aaron Dingle’s return to Emmerdale has not been the biggest hit with viewers. His angry, moody, violent behaviour has left a bitter taste in their mouths.

And last night (Thursday November 9) he finally went too far when he hit Vinny and knocked him to the ground.

That was it for fans, who have now called for Aaron to go – and they’ve thought of the perfect exit for him!

Aaron’s attack on Vinny was awful (Credit: ITV)

What did Aaron do in Emmerdale last night?

For the last week viewers have known Aaron has been terrorising Vinny. They work together at the scrapyard, but Aaron has been bullying his business partner.

The returning Dingle wants all the money Vinny made when he sold The Mill. He also wants all of the scrapyard. His reasoning was that Aaron signed it all over to Liv, who left it to Vinny when she died and Vinny didn’t deserve it. All this because Aaron believed Vinny was in cahoots with his mum, Chas.

Billy Fletcher has witnessed the bullying and last night advised Vinny to stand up for himself.

Chas also found out what was going on and laid into Aaron. She told him she was done with him and wanted nothing more to do with him.

Vinny finally took Billy’s advice and yelled at Aaron he wouldn’t give him the money. Aaron saw red and punched Vinny to the ground. But as he demanded Vinny get up and fight back, Aaron caught sight of himself in a car window and ran off.

He later apologised to Vinny and insisted he was nothing like his own father, Gordon. Aaron said the best thing was for him to leave.

However, when he was saying goodbye to sister Grace at her grave, his other sister, Eve arrived and wanted him to stay. He agreed, but will he be able to make amends? Or has he really gone too far this time?

Vinny felt the full force of Aaron’s anger (Credit: ITV)

Fans have had enough of Aaron

Emmerdale viewers really are at the end of the tether with the returning character. They’ve already demanded Aaron leave over his treatment of Paddy. But this attack on Vinny was the final straw.

“Take one more fist into Vinny’s face Aaron and you will be hearing the Apprentice theme whilst Mandy gets her cricket bat out!” shouted one user on X.

Another added: “Poor Vinny, Aaron and his awful behaviour can go.” One more agreed: “Hitting Vinny is the final straw. Aaron can [Bleep] right off.”

Kim’s horse is the latest killer in town! (Credit: ITV)

Get Ice on the case!

In fact, fans are so sick of him, they are demanding Ice the horse kill him off! Viewers will remember that last week Kim’s prize pet was revealed as the true killer of rapist Craig Reed. And now fans have declared it’s time for our four-hooved friend to strike again.

“Please let Kim’s horse bump off another one. Aaron won’t be missed,” shared one on X.

Another agreed: “Kim’s horse needs to have words with gobby Aaron.” Someone else also said: “Hope the horse claims Aaron as its next victim.”

“When is Aaron gonna be attacked by a horse?” questioned one, as another shouted: “Where’s Kim’s horse when you need it?”

