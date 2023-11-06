Fans of Emmerdale have slammed Aaron Dingle, insisting that he be axed from the show… weeks after his Super Soap Week return.

The character made his comeback when he was kidnapped by Cain and Caleb, for his own good. However, he was a much-changed character since his last stint on the show – furious at mum Chas, who he held indirectly responsible for the death of his sister, Liv.

While he reluctantly allowed Cain and Caleb to use his money to pay off gangster Harry – who had kidnapped Chas – he remained nasty and aggressive, even threatening Cain afterwards.

Aaron is back… but fans aren’t happy about it (Credit: ITV)

Aaron snubs his family as he returns to Emmerdale

Sullen Aaron reached an all-new low when father figure Paddy attempted to get through to the angry youth. Aaron responded by taunting Paddy over his recent attempt to take his own life.

“I heard all about that, how you didn’t have the guts to go through it. Pathetic, Paddy,” Aaron sneered.

Aaron’s treatment of Paddy is too far for some to bear, leaving fans frothing at the mouth.

‘Grossed-out’ Emmerdale fans slam Aaron’s return

In a Reddit thread, one Emmerdale fan identified what it was about Aaron’s return that had so many annoyed. “I think this is why I’m being seriously grossed-out by the way Aaron is treating Paddy (and everyone),” one Redditor started.

“Paddy has been there for Aaron the entire time he knew him, despite Chas cheating on him the first time, through his coming out… everything,” they continued.

“Having him turn on Paddy really sticks in my throat. They’ve been through so much together and so the writing and direction is pretty insulting.”

“So glad it’s not just me! I’m finding Aaron unbearable to watch. They need to tone it down. Quickly,” warned another.

Spiteful Aaron turned on Paddy (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

‘Get rid of him,’ demand angry Emmerdale viewers

As the debate continued, it became clear that many thought Aaron’s return was a mistake.

“There’s just no place for him any more. They have nothing meaningful for him to do, so they have regressed him to his angry teenage phase. As much as I love Aaron, I really didn’t want him there as they are ruining him,” another fan commented.

Viewers on Twitter (now X) have also concurred, with one fan saying: “Aaron, you’re still that little thug. You haven’t changed one bit. Emmerdale, get rid of him.”

Can Aaron be saved, or is the character beyond redemption?

