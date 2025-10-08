Fans of EastEnders have demanded that Stuart Highway be permanently reinstated to the soap, following this week’s return. Callum’s brother returned to Walford for their father’s funeral, following an absence of three years.

Stuart chose an eventful time to come back – not only was Callum dealing with dad Jonno’s death, but he’d also had his affair with Johnny Carter exposed by Kathy. And, as he arrived back on Albert Square, a family argument was blazing on.

Just what had Stuart walked into?

Stuart made his return to EastEnders this week (Credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway returned as Callum’s affair was exposed

As it turned out, Callum’s infidelity wasn’t the only thing getting in the way of a family reunion. Callum’s husband, Ben, was also back on the scene!

Ben had managed to score a day release from prison, after being transferred to a UK prison in exchange for snitching on a cellmate. As what should have been a happy reunion took place, Stuart (and just about everyone else) looked on as Callum’s marriage fell apart.

Stuart left again yesterday (Tuesday, October 7), returning to his life with Rainie and Roland, as Ben also went back to prison. But for many fans, this wasn’t nearly enough – and many were left clamouring for a more permanent return for Stuart.

Two episodes weren’t nearly enough for some (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand Stuart’s full-time return: ‘best EastEnders character ever’

Writing on X as this week’s scenes aired, fans shared their thought on Stuart’s return. And many would love to see the character back for good.

“Massive love to Ricky Champ reprising his role as Stuart Highway in Eastenders has made my year! Bring back Stuart!” wrote one fan on X.

“Wish Stuart would stay in Eastenders now he is one of my favourites!” said another.

“Can’t we have Stuart back permanently?!? asked another.

“Stuart Highway is the best EastEnders character ever,” said a fourth.

Stuart’s turn as fan favourite comes as quite the difference from his first stint on the soap. When initially introduced, Stuart was something of a menace – targeting the Carters in a vicious vendetta against Mick and Linda.

Thankfully, a redemption followed in his relationship with Rainie and subsequent breast cancer diagnosis, and fans found themselves falling in love with the one-time thug?

Do you want to see Stuart back for good?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Okie targets Gina, Joel hospitalises Vicki, and Nigel plans a surprise