EastEnders spoilers tonight: Chaos follows Chrissie Watts’ dramatic return

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, September 9), Chrissie is back. What will happen when she comes face-to-face with former stepdaughter Sharon?

Elsewhere, Elaine tells George that they’re not equipped to manage Kojo’s needs and therefore Kojo needs to leave.

All this in EastEnders spoilers tonight.

Chrissie has been in prison for the last 19 years (Credit: BBC)

Chrissie is back

Last week, Sharon was taken to prison after being found in contempt of court. After she was shown into the cell, viewers then saw a guard entering the cell next door, where he put down a packet of cigarettes.

“Money’s on the side,” a voice said, which was then revealed to be none other than a glam-looking Chrissie Watts.

Tonight, drama ensues as we catch up with Chrissie, who was sentenced to life in prison 19 years ago after killing Den Watts with a doorstop.

What is she up to? And what will Sharon say when she discovers her new neighbour is none other than the woman who killed her father?

Elaine has words with George over Kojo (Credit: BBC)

Elaine explodes

Following a difficult conversation, Elaine is left feeling shaken up.

Meanwhile, George and Kojo have enjoyed a fun day out together, but when they get back to The Vic, Johnny accidentally triggers Kojo and Kojo hits out at him.

Elaine explodes and tells George that they are not equipped to manage Kojo’s needs and that Kojo needs to find somewhere else to stay. They are unaware that Kojo is listening.

George tries to calm the situation, but while he is in the kitchen making his brother a drink, Kojo slips out.

George is distraught to find his brother missing and blames Elaine for driving Kojo away. Will they track him down?

