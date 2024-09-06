EastEnders has aired Chrissie Watts’ shock return – however, fans have spotted several ‘flaws.’

The legendary character hasn’t been seen on the soap since 2005 – when she was banged up for murdering Dirty Den, Sharon Watts’ father.

But this week, Chrissie was back on screens – and fans had a lot to say about her return.

Chrissie made her comeback this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders legend Chrissie Watts returns

Over in EastEnders this week, Sharon ended up getting too sent to jail for seven days. The soap legend had hit back at a judge during Dean Wicks’ trial.

And at the end of Thursday’s episode (September 5), Sharon was escorted to prison. A security could then be seen heading to the cell next door, to give a prisoner a pack of cigarettes in exchange for some money.

And in a surprise twist that left fans gobsmacked, that prisoner turned out to be Chrissie Watts! The Walford icon lit her cigarette and inhaled before the episode ended.

The soap legend got plenty of fans talking (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot ‘flaws’ as Chrissie Watts returns

It’s fair to say fans were left in a frenzy over Chrissie’s comeback. However, other viewers spotted several ‘flaws’ with her return.

Sharing their thoughts online, fans pointed out how Sharon has ended up in the cell next to the woman who murdered her father – dubbing the situation as ‘unlikely.’

Coincidences are the lifeblood of TV soaps

On X, one person said: “Chrissie in the same prison and in the cell next door to Sharon? Coincidences are the lifeblood of TV soaps.”

A second penned: “Hang on. Surely Sharon would be spending her week in a custody cell. How is she now prison neighbours with convicted murderer Chrissie Watts?”

Someone else penned: “Just suspend disbelief that Chrissie a convicted killer would be in the same prison as Sharon.”

Fans were left shocked at how glam she looked in prison (Credit: BBC)

What else did EastEnders fans say?

Other fans were left distracted by how glam Chrissie looked, considering she was locked up behind bars.

Why does Chrissie Watts look so glamorous given she’s banged up

“Chrissie Watts with a face full of makeup as if she’s ready for a night out on the town instead of a night in her prison cell,” said one X user.

Someone else mused: “Inmate Chrissie rocks up in her full make-up, jewellery & Farrah curl flick hair, seriously.” A third chimed in and proclaimed: “Why does Chrissie Watts look so glamorous given she’s banged up?”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: 7 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Chrissie Watts’ chaotic return, Anna’s pregnant, and Amy struggles

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!