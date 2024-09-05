EastEnders: As Chrissie Watts returns 19 years later, here’s exactly why she went to prison

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, September 5), the end of the episode saw a return of a very familiar face – Chrissie Watts.

Yes, Chrissie Watts could be seen smoking a cigarette in her cell – the cell right next door to Sharon’s! But, of course, Sharon had no idea that the murderer of her father was sitting smugly on her prison bed just inches away from her, on the other side of the wall!

But, it’s been 19 years since we last saw her on the soap. So, here’s a reminder of who Chrissie Watts is and why she went to prison in the first place…

Chrissie Watts has returned! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chrissie Watts’ return

After 19 years away from the Square, criminal Chrissie Watts was seen once more at the end of tonight’s episode.

Viewers of the BBC soap will know that Sharon has just been imprisoned for seven days after causing a scene during Dean’s trial.

She didn’t handle being cross-examined well and ended up leaving the court in handcuffs as she tried to fight for her and the rest of ‘The Six’s’ freedom regarding Keanu Taylor’s murder.

Tonight, she was taken to her cell, with the camera then panning to the cell next door. A security guard then gave a prisoner a pack of cigarettes in exchange for some money. This prisoner was Chrissie Watts.

Chrissie has lots of history in Walford, with actress Tracy-Ann Oberman returning for a short stint on the show ahead of the soap’s 40th anniversary.

Whilst the key details of Chrissie’s return have been kept a secret, Sharon is bound to react to her comeback rather badly.

As Walford responds to Chrissie’s return next week, chaos is bound to follow her!

Chrissie was sentenced to life inside (Credit: BBC)

Here’s why Chrissie Watts is in prison

So, Chrissie was actually sentenced to life inside but it seems that her time behind bars has just now come to an end as she sets foot on the Square once more.

Chrissie first arrived in Walford in 2004, being the wife of Den Watts. However, when Den started seeing Zoe Slater, Chrissie wanted revenge.

Initially making Zoe believe that she had killed Den, Chrissie was eventually sent to prison for bumping Den off with a blow to the head with a doorstep in 2005.

She, Sam Mitchell and Zoe had all plotted to bury ‘Dirty Den’ under the floor of The Vic’s barrel store.

However, Sam drunkenly dug up Den’s body on Sharon and Dennis’ wedding day. Chrissie’s involvement was soon revealed though!

Chrissie has been inside ever since… but that’s all about to change.

