7 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Chrissie Watts’ chaotic return, Anna’s pregnant, and Amy struggles

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Chrissie Watts makes a shock return to the Square. She’s bound to send a ripple of worry, especially with Phil, who had to save his sister Sam from prison at the hands of Chrissie.

Elsewhere, George faces more trouble as Elaine says they’re not equipped to care for Kojo.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Chrissie makes her arrival

Fan-favourite Chrissie Watts makes her return to the Square and leaves Walford residents shocked. The former landlady of The Vic, who murdered her husband Den, has not been on our screens for 19 years.

Phil will probably not be best pleased to see her, given that she allowed Sam to take the fall for Den’s murder almost two decades ago.

What could she want? Whatever she’s been up to for the past 20 years is sure to make a good story…

2. EastEnders spoilers: George’s marriage problems

Elaine and George start the week with a shaky argument after she expresses worry about Kojo staying at The Vic given his previous outbursts. George insists he should stay with his brother.

The pair go for a brother-bonding day out, but things go badly when they return to the pub. Johnny accidentally triggers Kojo and causes him to have an episode.

George jumps in to calm him down, but when he turns to make a drink, Kojo ups and leaves.

3. Junior saves the day

The Knights call the police following Kojo’s sudden disappearance. George is quick to blame Elaine and says she is the reason he fled.

Later on, Kojo emerges from his hiding place and makes for the tube before he is spotted by Junior. Kojo’s nephew steps out and convinces him to go back to The Vic. Kojo obliges, but admits he wants to go back to Ghana.

Despite his good deed, things remain frosty between George and Junior. In response, he seeks out the advice of Cindy, who tells him to give George a chance.

He agrees and the father and son later share a poignant moment together. Could their relationship be on the mend?

Junior texts Cindy and asks whether he can meet her to give a proper thanks…

4. Freddie’s feelings

Anna is set to have an interesting week as she starts off with a funny turn. Bobby wants to cheer her up, but cannot get the time off of work. Duty calls!

Instead he enlists the help of Freddie, who is not too keen to be stuck with Anna alone after their recent romantic tension.

Freddie decides a flimsy excuse is the best course of action, but Anna is left extremely hurt. She decides to go confront him, but suffers a dizzy spell before she can.

Later in the week, Anna confronts Freddie who denies her allegations that he’s avoiding her. However, he refuses to go birdwatching with her. Anna suggests a meal with Gina and Bobby instead and he agrees. There are safety in numbers, after all…

Things get too much for Freddie and he makes up another shabby excuse before quickly taking his exit from Walford East. Not satisfied, Gina confronts him.

Freddie opens up to Gina and admits he has feelings for Anna. Will they betray Bobby?

EastEnders spoilers: 5. Anna falls pregnant

Anna makes the decision to squish the weird avoidance with Freddie all together. She makes her way to the cafe, but throws up before she can talk to him.

Days of weird behaviour catch up with Anna and, having noticed it too, Gina quizzes Anna about whether she could be pregnant.

Gina decides to take one for the team and get her a test, but Cindy almost catches her just as she leaves the pharmacist. Gina hides the bag behind her back and hopes she didn’t see.

At The Vic, Anna takes the test and discovers she’s pregnant with Bobby’s baby.

Anna seems to have many big decisions coming her way…

6. Chelsea’s feeling guilty

Meanwhile, Jack breaks the news to Amy that the police will want to interview her about the club crush. Ever-curious Ricky wonders if Penny will go to prison and Jack refuses to rule it out.

Chelsea’s guilt appears to catch up with her and she is privately horrified to realise the severity of the situation. Is it time to come clean?

Later on, Chelsea fusses around irritated Amy, who tells her that she needs space. She’s bound to suffer some emotional turmoil after the traumatic crush.

Realising that Amy needs someone to talk to, Chelsea convinces Denzel to visit Amy and lift her spirits. However, Denzel still believes he’s to blame for Amy being at the club that night.

Jack then drops and bomb and reveals that the police tech team are working on the corrupted footage of the crush, and they’ll soon know the true story of what happened that night.

Will they spot Chelsea tampering with Penny’s laptop?

7. Avani’s new love?

Avani arranges to hang out with Barney, but ignores him the whole time. He notices she’s spending the whole meeting glued to her phone.

Fed up, Barney asks her who she’s messaging and correctly guesses it’s a boy. Avani snaps at him to shut him up, but it’s clear that Barney has touched a nerve.

Who could the new mystery man be?

