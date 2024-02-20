EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nish attacks Suki after being betrayed by Kat

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week can reveal that, as Nish Panesar is backed into a corner by Kat and Stacey Slater, he lashes out – turning violent with Suki. But how far will he go?

Elsewhere, Dean makes a sinister plan when he learns that Jade is planning on leaving him. And Denzel upsets Amy after standing her up to work out at the gym again.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Nish lashes out at Suki and Kat

Phil tells Kat that his solicitor has started their divorce proceedings. Later, when she overhears that Phil is buying the Arches from Ben, she starts to suspect that Phil isn’t being honest in the divorce as the business wasn’t listed on his solicitor’s letter.

Sensing an opportunity, Nish is set on getting his own hands on the Mitchell fortune. He introduces Kat to a dodgy divorce lawyer named Roger Peel.

Later, Kat arrives at No.41 to see Nish. However, it soon becomes clear that Nish is aware of Kat’s plan.

After fending off an attack from Nish, Kat runs to Stacey, Eve and Suki. Kat and Stacey humiliate a furious Nish.

Nish retaliates by calling DC Whisson about the events of Christmas… But what will he reveal?

At the Albert, the women meet with Johnny. However, things are soured when Stacey kicks out Suki after an argument between the pair.

Later, Suki tells Eve that she’s leaving. After talking to Vinny, Suki asks Nish for a truce.

However, it’s not long before Nish turns violent. Just then, the Panesar family arrive home…

2. Dean plans to keep Jade

Jade tries to distract her dad by playing matchmaker between Dean and Fern.

Later, she wrestles with her guilt as she tries to break the news to Dean that she plans on moving to Pakistan with Shabnam.

After a heart-to-heart with Jean, Shabnam and Jade break the news to an upset Dean. After learning that he won’t be able to stop Jade moving away, Dean concocts a sinister plan to make Jade to stay. But how far is he prepared to go?

3. Denzel tries to make time for Amy

Denzel invites Amy out for a date to try and cheer her up. However, he stands her up due to a gym session.

Outside Walford East restaurant, Amy is repulsed when she sees Dean with Fern. She storms over to interrupt the pair, revealing his dark past. Afterwards, Denzel tries to make it up to Amy after putting the gym before their relationship.

Later, he is given a wake-up call from Yolande, who tells him that he needs to think more about Amy than his fitness regime.

