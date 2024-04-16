EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Whitney receives a devastating diagnosis for Britney. As she tries to understand her condition, Zack is edging closer to the truth about how Britney came to be with them. Will Whitney finally confess?

Also, Jay is trying to get his head round being a dad, but is Nadine being straight with him?

And, Yolande is struggling under the pressure following her assault. Will she finally confide in Patrick?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Whitney gets a devastating diagnosis

When Britney is in a bike crash Whitney and Zack get her to A&E. They are shocked to discover Britney has Type 2 Usher Syndrome. The doctor tells them the condition will lead to sight and hearing loss.

2. Whitney fights to keep her secret

As Zack insists they have to enroll Britney at a local GP to tell them about Britney’s condition and get the help they need, Whitney tries to stall. She tells him she’s already done it. Whit then tries to persuade Sonia to bypass the usual checks needed to register Britney.

However when Sonia won’t do it, Whitney has to call Keeley. She hauls Britney’s mum to the GP to sign her up and Keeley is not impressed.

Whitney then misses a scan when the school calls and says Britney’s hearing aids have failed. Zack is furious and upset at the stress it’s putting on pregnant Whitney. They have a huge row.

Meanwhile, Lauren is concerned after talking to Zack. She confronts Whitney and insists she has to tell Zack the truth or she will. Zack overhears them arguing and wants answers, but will Whitney come clean?

3. Britney bullied

Britney has a run-in with some bullies on her way to school. Whitney is determined to sort them out, but Zack begs her not to get involved. Whitney ignores him and confronts the bully, but it only serves to make things worse for Britney.

4. Jay commits to his baby

Jay invites Nadine round to talk about the baby. But before long they are arguing when Jay questions whether he really is the dad.

Tearful Nadine insists the baby is his. She tells him they are expecting a little girl. Jay promises to be there for Nadine and the baby and gives her some money.

5. Nadine tries to make peace

The next day, Nadine visits Jay, Honey and Callum to say sorry for upsetting Lexi with the pregnancy news. They receive her warmly.

However when Nadine realises how serious Jay is about the baby and being a good dad, she is hit with a wave of guilt. What is she hiding?

Jay takes Nadine and Lexi for lunch so they can get to know each other. However it’s soon clear a rift is forming, can he fix it?

6. Dean insists he’s innocent

Jade gets a letter from Dean asking her to visit him in prison. However, the Slaters do not think it’s a good idea. Stacey and Jean convince Jade not to go.

But later in prison Dean is desperately protesting his innocence. He insists he didn’t tamper with Jade’s medication and that he also didn’t murder Keanu. Will Jade believe him?

7. Yolande struggles to cope

Yolande dreads attending a prayer group. She doesn’t want to be in the same room as Pastor Clayton.

She feels uncomfortable as the dodgy cleric continues to invade her personal space. But will she crack and accuse him?

Later, Yolande returns home to see Patrick has planned a romantic evening for the two of them. She tries to relax and enjoy being with him.

But soon his loving advances are too much for Yolande. Triggered by her memories of Pastor Clayton’s assault, she pushes him away and rushes out. Patrick is confused by her reaction, however will he realise what’s going on?

Marathon fever hits Walford

It’s the day of the London Marathon and the Square is buzzing with excitement. Peter has had t-shirt’s made in support of Honey and Jay’s effort. Meanwhile, Jay doesn’t want to run after Nadine’s revelation, but Honey persuades him to go ahead. Will they make it to the finish line?

