EastEnders spoilers: Jay to become a dad after Nadine returns and reveals she’s pregnant

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Jay learns he is to become a father, when Nadine returns… and tells him that she’s pregnant with his child.

Jay met sex worker Nadine in the aftermath of Lola’s death. After spiralling into depression, drugs and mental illness, he and Nadine grew close. Jay has since cleaned up his act… but it appears that his time with Nadine was not without consequence.

How will Jay’s family react when he reveals the news?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Jay tells Gina how Nadine has reached out to him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jay is shocked when Nadine reveals she’s pregnant

As the week begins, Honey and Jay are excited for their marathon – collecting their numbers for the big day. However, there’s a shock in store for Jay, who gets a voice note from Nadine telling him that she needs to see him urgently.

Ignoring her message, Jay confides in Gina. Gina advises him that she should find out what Nadine wants.

Gina advises Jay to speak with Nadine and see what she wants (Credit: BBC)

When he meets her, Nadine reveals that she’s pregnant with his baby. Overwhelmed at this shocking news, Jay rushes off.

What will he do next?

Nadine tells Jay that she’s pregnant with his baby (Credit: BBC)

Jay struggles with shock baby news

Shell-shocked Jay struggles to process the news of Nadine’s pregnancy. Meanwhile, she’s furious that he continues to stick his head in the sand – and explains why she didn’t tell him sooner.

How will Jay break the news to his family? (Credit: BBC)

Gina tells Jay that he needs to speak to his family as soon as possible. At home, Jay gathers Callum, Honey and Billy together to break the news.

How will they react to Jay’s pregnancy bombshell?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

