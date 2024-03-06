EastEnders spoilers tonight: Zack cheats on Whitney with Lauren

After quite a week for Whitney and Zack, our EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that he heads back to Walford alone – and kisses Lauren. But are he and Whitney over for good?

Whitney devastated Zack when she wanted to stay in Milton Keynes and foster Britney. So he has headed home alone, insisting he has to go back to work.

With their future uncertain, will his mistake with Lauren cost Zack everything?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Zack kisses Lauren

As he walks out on to the Square, Zack is clearly down. He bumps into Lauren and Penny on Whitney’s stall. Sonia soon approaches and is not impressed when he tells her he’s left Whitney in Milton Keynes alone.

Lauren is shocked when Zack fills her in on Whit’s pregnancy and the accident. She offers comfort to Zack and they have a heart-to-heart about the future.

Wanting to help, Lauren calls Whitney to try and talk her round. But despite Lauren’s plea on behalf of Zack, Whit is firm she’s staying in Milton Keynes to be there for Britney.

Meanwhile, Zack is in The Vic drowning his sorrows. Lauren finds him and wants to help sober him up. She offers to get him some food. But when she gives him advice on the Whitney situation, he misreads the signs and kisses her! Will she respond? And what does this mean for his future with Whitney?

Denzel considers steroids in EastEnders spoilers

When a popular fitness influencer wants to collaborate on a workout video, Denzel is thrilled. He gets Nugget to help film him. But when Nugget posts the video without Denzel’s knowledge, he goes mad.

Upset by negative comments about his physique, Denzel is feeling really down.

When he notices a comment about anabolic steroids, Denzel decides he will look into this further. But as he goes down a dangerous path, can anyone help him see sense?

Gina’s gesture hits the wrong note

Wanting to cheer George up ahead of Eddie’s trial, Gina decides to book a family holiday on her credit card. She organises flights for them all to Jamaica to learn more about their family history.

However, George still hasn’t told the girls about their true heritage and isn’t impressed. His outburst stuns Gina, but will he explain what it’s really all about?

Sonia struggles in EastEnders spoilers

With Sonia desperate for a baby of her own, she’s finding it hard. Having discovered Whitney is pregnant, Son knows she should be happy for her after all she’s been through. However, Sonia just can’t help feeling jealous as her IVF so far hasn’t worked.

When Sonia steps in to look after baby Charli, things get even worse. She is yearning for a baby and looking after a little one only serves to make her desire grow.

Can Reiss find a way to support Sonia and help her get through this? And will she ever manage to get pregnant?

