EastEnders spoilers tonight: Zack leaves Whitney as she gets an offer from Keeley to take Britney off her hands

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, March 5), Zack ends up going back to Walford without Whitney as she chooses to stick around at Bianca’s.

Keeley offers for Whitney to look after her daughter Britney seeing as she cares about her so much.

But, will Whitney agree to take Britney in and raise her as her own in EastEnders spoilers?

EastEnders spoilers: Zack heads back to Walford alone

After being hit by a car last night (Monday, March 4), Whitney heads to hospital and is surrounded by her loved ones.

She has an ultrasound and is thankfully told that her baby is fine. After being told this news, she then heads back to Bianca’s.

Whitney’s concerned when she finds out that Keeley has been arrested by the police for drug dealing.

Adding to this, Britney has disappeared which prompts Whitney to go out and look for her.

Fortunately, Zack manages to track down the fearful child. Whitney then suggests that they look after Britney temporarily.

Zack isn’t impressed and goes back to Walford alone, leaving Whitney behind. Meanwhile, Whitney speaks to Keeley and is stunned when Britney’s mum suggests that she raises the girl herself if she’s so bothered about her.

But, will Whitney choose to bring up Britney as her own and go against Zack’s wishes?

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca supports Sonia

Last night, Sonia arrived at Bianca’s and was informed about Whitney’s pregnancy despite Whitney wanting to keep it a secret.

Sonia expressed her happiness for Whitney and Zack but this news actually affected her more than she initially let on.

Tonight, Bianca tries to support Sonia as she opens up about her IVF struggles. Sonia shares her upset over struggling to conceive. Can Bianca give her the emotional strength she needs?

