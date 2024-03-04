EastEnders: Insight into Whitney Dean’s future after car accident

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, March 4), Whitney went to visit Bianca with Zack accompanying her for a five week stay.

Whitney then found herself jumping in front of a car in a bid to save local child, Britney.

But, as Whitney lies on the floor injured, is this her exit storyline as Shona McGarty prepares to bow out of the soap?

Whit saved Britney’s life (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney was hit by a car

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders was a special one as it showed Whitney and Zack’s time at Bianca’s play out over the course of five weeks.

Telling Bianca that she’s pregnant, Whitney then became concerned about a local child called Britney.

After seeing her rummage through the bins for food, Whitney had a word with her drug addict mum – Keeley.

Realising that Britney hadn’t attended school since 2020, Whitney confronted Keeley but was soon told to back away.

Worried, Britney then ran off but was caught up with by Whit. As a speeding car approached the young girl, Whitney pushed her out of the way but ended up getting hit by the car.

Sonia, Zack and Bianca all ran up to a half-conscious Whitney in a bid to help her and her unborn baby. But, will Whit survive this?

Is this the end for Whit? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Whitney die? Are these her final soap scenes?

Shona McGarty is set to be leaving her role of Whitney Dean this year, but could her exit have already aired? Will Whitney die after this car accident?

Whilst this storyline is presumably paving the way for Whitney’s departure, viewers will be pleased to know that tonight’s scenes weren’t her last.

After a trip to the hospital this week, Whitney will find out that her baby is fine. However, she can’t help but be drawn to Britney despite everything that’s happened.

When Keeley suggests that Whitney takes care of her daughter, Whit has food for thought. But, will she bring Britney back to Walford with her and raise her as her own?

