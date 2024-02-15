EastEnders fans blast Eddie over ‘disgusting’ racism scenes towards George: ‘Eddie is truly terrifying’

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, February 14), George found out that the man Eddie killed was in fact his biological father.

When George confronted him over the matter, Eddie lashed out at him in racist scenes.

EastEnders fans have now slammed George’s adoptive dad after they saw him make disgusting comments towards his son.

George found out the whole truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: George confronted Eddie

Last night in Walford, George found out more about the man Eddie had killed – he was actually his biological father. Eddie had killed him in a racially motivated incident.

George was disgusted to find out that Eddie had then bundled his father’s body into a suitcase.

Confronting Eddie over the discovery, George had it out with him. Eddie then explained that his biological father wanted George back but Gloria really wanted a child so wouldn’t let him.

He then started to make racist comments towards George, telling him to get his ‘filthy hands’ off him.

Things soon started to escalate as George’s anger erupted. He was unable to forgive Eddie for what he’d done.

Fans can’t stand the vile character (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans blast Eddie for his racist comments towards George

EastEnders fans have been left horrified by last night’s scenes and have now taken to social media to condemn Eddie.

They’re really disgusted by Eddie’s racist comments and have now slammed his behaviour.

One fan commented: “Great episode of EastEnders tonight, Eddie is truly terrifying.”

Great episode of #Eastenders tonight, Eddie is truly terrifying @bbceastenders — SarahLS (@chantry5) February 14, 2024

Just caught up on #EastEnders and I am absolutely livid. That Eddie is a nasty murdering piece of racist filth. I know it's only a soap, but these things still happen in today's world and it's always important to bring these subjects to light — PG 🇵🇹 (@pathikgamana97) February 14, 2024

That man was George's real dad and vile racist Eddie killed him for Gloria #EastEnders — Ash Skinner (@Villaboy89) February 14, 2024

Another viewer added: “Just caught up on EastEnders and I am absolutely livid. That Eddie is a nasty, murdering piece of racist filth. I know it’s only a soap, but these things still happen in today’s world and it’s always important to bring these subjects to light.”

A third fan said: “That man was George’s real dad and vile, racist Eddie killed him for Gloria.”

A fourth person finished: “Wow. Just wow. The powerful acting, it’s something that needs putting out there. George’s “parents” are just as vile as each other. That ‘get your filthy hands off me’ scene boiled my blood. You saw the disgust in his eyes, defo an ep that’s going to stick with me.”

Eddie’s going on trial (Credit: BBC)

Will Eddie go to prison for his crimes?

Eddie wants George to be his character witness when he goes on trial for the racially motivated murder of George’s biological father.

However, now that George knows the truth, will George help him out? Or, will Eddie end up going to prison for his crimes?

