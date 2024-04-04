EastEnders: ‘The Six’ to frame Dean for Keanu murder, fans predict

Bernie Taylor made a horrifying discovery in last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, April 3), involving the body of Keanu Taylor.

Bernie had been in the café with Alfie when she peered down at the caved floor and screamed.

Viewers of the BBC soap have now predicted a big ‘The Six’ twist…

Bernie got the fright of her life (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bernie found Keanu’s body

The time finally came last night where the discovery of Keanu’s body was made after he was buried under the café floor since Christmas time.

Bernie got drunk yesterday evening and bumped into Alfie in the Square. After being sick in the bins, she had a sudden craving for chips.

Coming up with the idea of getting chips from the closed café, Bernie grabbed her spare keys and went inside.

However, Jack had been trying to retrieve Denise’s missing necklace when he heard Bernie coming and was forced to hide.

Bernie was horrified by the smell in the café and looked down at the floor to stumble upon the body.

It wasn’t long after this that the police turned up and transformed the café into a crime scene.

Dean is the perfect target, isn’t he?! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict ‘The Six’ will frame Dean for murder

With Dean taking Jade’s charity money and also being in a rush to sell his shares in Beele’s Eels and move to New York… Oh, and also being in The Vic near the time of the Christmas murder… fans now reckon that ‘The Six’ will pin Keanu’s murder on him.

One fan wrote: “I reckon they’re gonna frame Dean for Keanu’s murder.”

I recon they’re gonna frame Dean for Keanu’s murder 😮‍💨😮‍💨 #EastEnders — X (@jxceamvri) April 3, 2024

things are set up quite nicely to frame dean, like him stealing the charity money, alfie seeing him near the caff, the fact that he went to cindy and ian and was desperate for money from them… it’s all lining up #EastEnders — ☆ lilac ☆ LOONA FREEDOM ☆ (@NAMJOONSWlFE) April 3, 2024

Dean trying to sell the business makes him look like he is selling to do a runner if they do frame him.#EastEnders #TheSix — Natasha ♒️ (@natashate1983) April 3, 2024

Another person added: “Things are set up quite nicely to frame Dean, like him stealing the charity money, Alfie seeing him near the café, the fact that he went to Cindy and Ian and was desperate for money from them… it’s all lining up.”

A final viewer shared: “Dean trying to sell the business makes him look like he is selling to do a runner if they do frame him.”

Will Dean be made into a suspect? (Credit: BBC)

Will Dean get the blame for Keanu’s death?

Dean’s obliviously done things that would make it really easy for ‘The Six’ to use against him.

Viewers know how much Linda wants to get rid of Dean, but could she convince ‘The Six’ to frame Dean for Keanu’s murder?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

