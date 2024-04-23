EastEnders spoilers first look week 18 comp image: Bianca, Stevie, Yolande (Credit: BBC/Comp ED!)
EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look at two returns as Bianca and Stevie are back

Bianca manages to turn on the charm, but the same can't be said for Stevie

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal two huge comebacks to the soap. Bianca Jackson is back in Walford and it’s certainly a welcome return for her. And it’s good timing for Whitney as Britney is about to be take away.

Meanwhile, when Stevie Mitchell shows his face, the same can’t be said about his family’s reaction. Phil and Billy want nothing to do with him, but will he manage to change their minds?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Bianca is back!

EastEnders: Sonia smiles to see Bianca

Sonia is surprised to see her sister, Bianca, back in Walford. Bianca then meets Reiss for the first time and he’s overwhelmed by her presence.

EastEnders: Bianca smiles at Priya in the Minute Mart

It’s not long before Bianca is getting to know the new residents of Albert Square. She soon overhears Vinny handing out flyers for the reopening of the cafe.

Bianca Jackson smiles and shakes Vinny Panesar's hand in the Minute Mart

Bianca then seizes the opportunity to bag herself a job. But she has also seen Bernie looking tearful and refusing to go into the cafe again.

EastEnders: upset Bernie is counselled by Bianca

Bianca talks to Bernie in the Square. During the heart to heart, B encourages Bernie to go back to work. But can Bernie really work where her brother’s body was buried?

2. Britney taken away

EastEnders: Whitney talks to Mrs Rippon

Whitney has a successful meeting with Britney’s teacher to discuss her Usher Syndrome. However, Reiss puts his foot in it when he reveals Whitney is not actually Britney’s real mother.

Whitney Dean looks shocked

Soon social services are on Whitney’s doorstep. She is oblivious to what Reiss has said and is therefore shocked by their arrival.

EastEnders: Bianca, Zack, Whitney and Britney look upset as social services talk to them

Britney has to be taken away for her own safety. Social Services explain they have to check Whitney’s version of events with Keeley before she can be released back to them.

3. Bianca and Zack work together

Upset Whitney in EastEnders lies on the sofa cradling her baby bump as Zack talks to her

Whitney is devastated about Britney and lies on the sofa in shock. Zack is worried about the effect the stress is having on her and the baby.

Zack looks thoughtful as Bianca smiles putting her hand on his shoulder in EastEnders

Zack and Bianca then decide to work together to track Keeley down. They need her to back Whitney’s story up so Britney can come home.

EastEnders: Bianca and Zack look unimpressed with Keeley

They manage to get Keeley to come to Walford East to meet them. But soon things get worse when Bianca lays into Keeley and criticises her parenting.

EastEnders: Bianca and Zack look unimpressed with Keeley

Keeley insists Britney is better off away from them all. But can Zack and Bianca talk her round?

More EastEnders spoilers

4. Stevie’s back!

EastEnders: Stevie Mitchell offers his hand to Honey to shake in The Vic

The Mitchells are stunned to see Stevie in Walford. He turns on the charm with the family, but Phil and Billy make it clear he’s not welcome.

Billy Mitchell is annoyed to see his dad, Stevie sitting with Honey in the Vic

Billy storms out. Honey follows him and encourages him to speak to his dad, but when he finally agrees the conversation quickly takes a turn when Jamie is mentioned. Billy then orders his dad out of his life for good.

5. Stevie grows suspicious of Nadine

EastEnders: Lexi looks upset as Stevie chats to her

Lexi and Honey encourage Billy to give Stevie a chance. Lexi then wants Stevie’s help with Jay and takes him to 29B.

Nadine and Stevie talk in EastEnders

Stevie talks to Nadine. He encourages her to get a DNA test on the baby.

Stevie Mitchell is thoughtful in EastEnders

However it’s not long before Stevie grows suspicious of Nadine’s behaviour. What will he discover?

6. Yolande snaps

EastEnders: Yolande looks stressed as she talks to Denise

Levi expresses his concerns about Yolande’s absence from prayer group. However, Denise and Patrick are left stunned when Yolande totally overreacts.

Patrick Trueman looks confused

As Patrick remains confused by Yolande’s behaviour, will she finally tell him what’s really wrong?

7. Yolande on the edge in EastEnders spoilers

Yolande Trueman looks shellshocked

Yolande wants to organise a baptism for Jordan but ends up clashing with Chelsea. When Yolande then finds out Chelsea is with Pastor Clayton discussing the service, Yolande panics Chelsea could be in danger.

Chelsea Fox looks concerned holding a cup of tea

Yolande dashes over to the Community Centre and orders Chelsea to leave. Chelsea is confused by her behaviour and gently tries to question her.

Yolande Trueman looks drained as she talks to Chelsea Fox

Yolande quickly covers. Chelsea isn’t convinced though and tries to convince Patrick to book her a doctor’s appointment. He starts to think she’s right when he later finds Yolande has let the hob catch fire because she was so distracted.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

