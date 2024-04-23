EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look at two returns as Bianca and Stevie are back

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal two huge comebacks to the soap. Bianca Jackson is back in Walford and it’s certainly a welcome return for her. And it’s good timing for Whitney as Britney is about to be take away.

Meanwhile, when Stevie Mitchell shows his face, the same can’t be said about his family’s reaction. Phil and Billy want nothing to do with him, but will he manage to change their minds?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Bianca is back!

Sonia is surprised to see her sister, Bianca, back in Walford. Bianca then meets Reiss for the first time and he’s overwhelmed by her presence.

It’s not long before Bianca is getting to know the new residents of Albert Square. She soon overhears Vinny handing out flyers for the reopening of the cafe.

Bianca then seizes the opportunity to bag herself a job. But she has also seen Bernie looking tearful and refusing to go into the cafe again.

Bianca talks to Bernie in the Square. During the heart to heart, B encourages Bernie to go back to work. But can Bernie really work where her brother’s body was buried?

2. Britney taken away

Whitney has a successful meeting with Britney’s teacher to discuss her Usher Syndrome. However, Reiss puts his foot in it when he reveals Whitney is not actually Britney’s real mother.

Soon social services are on Whitney’s doorstep. She is oblivious to what Reiss has said and is therefore shocked by their arrival.

Britney has to be taken away for her own safety. Social Services explain they have to check Whitney’s version of events with Keeley before she can be released back to them.

3. Bianca and Zack work together

Whitney is devastated about Britney and lies on the sofa in shock. Zack is worried about the effect the stress is having on her and the baby.

Zack and Bianca then decide to work together to track Keeley down. They need her to back Whitney’s story up so Britney can come home.

They manage to get Keeley to come to Walford East to meet them. But soon things get worse when Bianca lays into Keeley and criticises her parenting.

Keeley insists Britney is better off away from them all. But can Zack and Bianca talk her round?

4. Stevie’s back!

The Mitchells are stunned to see Stevie in Walford. He turns on the charm with the family, but Phil and Billy make it clear he’s not welcome.

Billy storms out. Honey follows him and encourages him to speak to his dad, but when he finally agrees the conversation quickly takes a turn when Jamie is mentioned. Billy then orders his dad out of his life for good.

5. Stevie grows suspicious of Nadine

Lexi and Honey encourage Billy to give Stevie a chance. Lexi then wants Stevie’s help with Jay and takes him to 29B.

Stevie talks to Nadine. He encourages her to get a DNA test on the baby.

However it’s not long before Stevie grows suspicious of Nadine’s behaviour. What will he discover?

6. Yolande snaps

Levi expresses his concerns about Yolande’s absence from prayer group. However, Denise and Patrick are left stunned when Yolande totally overreacts.

As Patrick remains confused by Yolande’s behaviour, will she finally tell him what’s really wrong?

7. Yolande on the edge in EastEnders spoilers

Yolande wants to organise a baptism for Jordan but ends up clashing with Chelsea. When Yolande then finds out Chelsea is with Pastor Clayton discussing the service, Yolande panics Chelsea could be in danger.

Yolande dashes over to the Community Centre and orders Chelsea to leave. Chelsea is confused by her behaviour and gently tries to question her.

Yolande quickly covers. Chelsea isn’t convinced though and tries to convince Patrick to book her a doctor’s appointment. He starts to think she’s right when he later finds Yolande has let the hob catch fire because she was so distracted.

