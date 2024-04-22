EastEnders spoilers tonight: Britney given Type 2 Usher Syndrome diagnosis

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, April 22), Britney suffers a bike accident and is taken to the hospital by Billy, Zack and Whitney.

Zack and Whitney are then stunned when they find out that the child has Type 2 Usher Syndrome.

But, can the couple support Britney through this tough time in EastEnders spoilers?

Britney suffers an accident (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Britney has Usher Syndrome

This evening in Walford, Britney suffers a bike accident as in taken to the hospital for a check over.

However, when at the hospital, Zack and Whitney receive the news that Britney has Type 2 Usher Syndrome.

The doctor then confirms that this will eventually mean that Britney will suffer hearing and sight impairments.

Can the couple support Britney through this as she struggles with her symptoms?

Honey and Jay prepare to run (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jay and Honey run the London Marathon

The day of the London Marathon arrives and Jay debates pulling out due to Nadine’s recent pregnancy bombshell.

However, Honey manages to get him to change his mind, joining him in running.

Billy ends up turning up to the starting line late though after being stalled taking Britney to the hospital after her bike accident.

He gets there in the end but his day doesn’t go to plan… Can he turn things back around?

Yolande can’t face going back to prayer group (Credit: BBC)

Yolande steers clear of Pastor Clayton

On the Square, Yolande tries to push through after Pastor Clayton’s recent assault on her but struggles. She then considers not attending church, battling with her faith.

However, unaware of what’s happened to Yolande, Patrick joins Pastor Clayton in encouraging her to keep going to church.

Can Yolande open up to Patrick and admit what really happened at the charity event last week? Or, will she continue to keep him in the dark?

