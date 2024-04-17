EastEnders: Nadine working with Emma Harding in pregnancy scam, a new fan theory predicts

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, April 16), Jay met up with Nadine after receiving a message from her asking to see him urgently.

Nadine then revealed the news that she is pregnant and is expecting his baby, prompting Jay to rush off.

But, a new EastEnders fan theory now reckons that Nadine might be teaming up with Emma Harding to scam Jay.

Jay struggled to process the news (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders: Nadine revealed her pregnancy to Jay

This week in Walford, Jay received a voice note from Nadine asking to see him urgently.

Confiding in Gina, Jay realised that he needed to meet up with Nadine so that he’d have peace of mind.

Facing Nadine last night, Jay assumed that she was going to tell him that she’d given him an STI.

However, Nadine then said that she was actually 26 weeks pregnant. She’d worked out the dates and the baby was definitely Jay’s.

Jay was in shock over this huge revelation and rushed off, remaining in denial about the baby’s paternity.

One fan predicts a possible link between the two women (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Nadine teaming up with Lola’s mum?

One EastEnders fan theory reckons that Nadine isn’t telling the truth about her pregnancy. They think that Nadine has joined forces with Lola’s mum – Emma – to scam Jay, with Nadine needing money.

One fan commented: “I’m still convinced that Nadine & Emma are connected in some way. They are either: 1. Working together (hence the pregnancy ploy to keep tabs on Jay & Lola’s family) 2. They are related in some way.”

I'm still convinced that Nadine & Emma are connected in some way. 👀 They are either: 1. Working together ( hence the pregnancy ploy to keep tabs on Jay & Lola's family) 2. They are related in some way. 🤔 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/rdb8G3YVka — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) April 16, 2024

I don't think Nadine is pregnant. I think she's faking it to scam money out of Jay #Eastenders — Alan (@alanactor123) April 16, 2024

Another fan added to this theory: “I don’t think Nadine is pregnant. I think she’s faking it to scam money out of Jay.”

Nadine feels guilty… (Credit: BBC)

Is Nadine telling the truth?

Upcoming EastEnders spoilers see Nadine feel guilty when she sees Jay become serious about being a good dad to the baby.

Nadine reassures Jay that he’s the father of her baby when he questions her. But, is she telling the truth? Is Nadine linked to Emma in some way?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Is Nadine working with Emma? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!