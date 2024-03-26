EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Sharon returns – and Keanu is dug up!

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the return of Sharon Watts – at last! But it’s not a happy homecoming because the cafe floor has caved in and a body is about to be found…

As The Six scramble, what will the police figure out? Who is in trouble?

Elsewhere in EastEnders, Yolande is shocked by an inappropriate move from the dodgy pastor, and Sonia gets difficult news at her embryo transfer.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Sharon returns

Linda is nursing another hangover in The Vic but she’s soon brought back to life by a surprise visitor. Sharon is back!

Linda and Sharon head upstairs and it’s tense between them. Sharon panics to discover the meat thermometer is missing and also that Johnny knows the truth about Christmas.

Sharon calls a crisis meeting of The Six in The Vic, by which time Linda is back in possession of the murder weapon.

The women are relieved and Sharon agrees to dump it. But little do they know, there is more drama just around the corner…

2. The cafe floor caves in

The Six are stopped in their tracks by the news the cafe floor has caved in. Suki tries to intervene with Vinny’s plans to get it relaid, but she’s forced to back off to avoid arousing suspicion.

Soon Denise‘s happiness comes crumbling down as she learns the news about the cafe. The women anxiously await their fate…

3. Denise tries to flee

Denise packs a bag to leave Walford before her necklace is found with the body. Stacey convinces her to stay and agrees to help her get the D necklace back. They steal Bernie’s keys and break in, but are soon interrupted by Jack who demands answers…

4. A body is discovered

A body is found under the cafe floor leaving Walford ripe with gossip. The police soon inform the nearest and dearest of the deceased. Sharon is also told and requestioned about Christmas night.

As Linda is terrified of her future, Suki comes up with a new plan. But when she approaches Kathy with her idea, will they go along with it?

5. Phil confronts Sharon

Sharon is soon accosted by Phil who demands answers over Albie. Sharon agrees to talk it over at No.43, but it’s clear she has other things on her mind.

When Sharon gets a text informing her about the cafe floor, she demands Phil leaves. But he threatens legal action. Worried Sharon tells him he can have access and makes him promise to be there for their son.

More EastEnders spoilers

6. Pastor Clayton makes a pass

Yolande is having a good day after a video call from Patrick and making amends with gossip Agatha. Pastor Clayton is then thrilled by her food truck idea.

However, things take a turn when Pastor Clayton gives her an overly tactile hug. Yolande is frozen in fear.

The next day Yolande is shaken by her encounter with him. But she thinks maybe it’s best to ignore what happened.

However, when he then puts an unwelcome hand on her leg during a meeting, she reacts. Pastor Clayton tries to gaslight Yolande when she confronts him over his behaviour. He then puts a stop to her food truck plans to punish her.

Pastor Clayton puts his wife in charge of Yolande’s charity project. Yolande challenges him over punishing her for speaking out, but he turns the tables and says he now feels uncomfortable being alone with her.

7. Harvey takes on Dean

Harvey puts on an Easter egg hunt for the kids and persuades Lily to invite Jade so he can check she’s okay. But Dean is fuming to find her at No.31, so he retaliates by putting a slanderous message about Harvey online. Harvey confronts him and then vows to get to the bottom of what Dean’s doing to Jade.

With the walls closing in, Dean comes to a decision and visits Ian and Cindy. He asks if they’ll buy his share of Beale’s Eels.

Soon Dean is plotting again and suggests to Jade a new way to raise money for charity. He then tells her about a trip he’s booked for them to New York.

8. Sonia and Reiss get disappointing news

Sonia is excited for her next IVF appointment. However, when she and Reiss go for the embryo implantation, she is left disappointed by a revelation from the doctor.

